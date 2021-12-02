ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A weary pope urges Cyprus to welcome migrants, heal division

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis praised the “mosaic” of Cyprus’ multiethnic people as he arrived Thursday on the ethnically divided Mediterranean island and urged it to welcome migrants and heal the divisions that have lacerated the country for nearly a half-century. Francis opened a five-day trip to Cyprus...

