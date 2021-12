The Supreme Court heard oral arguments yesterday on the future of abortion rights in America. At the head of the discussion was the fate of Roe v Wade which legalized abortion nationwide prior to viability which can occur around 24 weeks of pregnancy. After the meeting yesterday, it appears the Supreme Court is going to uphold the Mississippi law that bans abortion at 15 weeks and has no exception for rape or incest, that law was passed in 2018 but immediately blocked by two federal courts. A ruling on the decision may not come until next Summer.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO