Who’s in the driver’s seat to make it to the Premier League?

The Premier League is a literal embarrassment of riches. It has more great teams, more good teams, and also more rich teams than any other league in the world. It is brimming with excellent players, and is home to the game’s best player on current form. The level of coaching talent, measured both at the very top and at the average, is unrivaled. And in this land where Manchester City clashes with Chelsea, where Antonio Conte matches wits with Jürgen Klopp, and where Bruno Fernandes tries to outshine Son Heung-min, somehow the most riveting competition at the moment is the one between two players at what is traditionally one of the least glamorous positions in the sport.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO