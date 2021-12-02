ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s in the driver’s seat to make it to the Premier League?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we slowly approach the halfway point in the season and the January transfer window as well, who in the Championship is ready to take the step up? And just who is in the driving seat to stake a claim at a place in the Premier League?. As the...

Played One… And Done: The Premier League’s One-Hit Wonders

On this date 25 years ago, Ali Dia made the most memorable cameo in Premier League history, coming on for an injured Matthew Le Tissier in Southampton’s game against Leeds. Dia had signed for the club on a 30-day contract after convincing manager Graeme Souness that he had the elite pedigree that came from being George Weah’s cousin.
The Premier League’s Two Best Full Backs Are On A Whole Nother Level

The Premier League is a literal embarrassment of riches. It has more great teams, more good teams, and also more rich teams than any other league in the world. It is brimming with excellent players, and is home to the game’s best player on current form. The level of coaching talent, measured both at the very top and at the average, is unrivaled. And in this land where Manchester City clashes with Chelsea, where Antonio Conte matches wits with Jürgen Klopp, and where Bruno Fernandes tries to outshine Son Heung-min, somehow the most riveting competition at the moment is the one between two players at what is traditionally one of the least glamorous positions in the sport.
Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks

Premier League odds for matchweek 13 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made. Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.
Best images from Sunday's snowy Premier League action

Heavy snowfall blanketed northern England on Sunday, creating wintry conditions for a trio of Premier League matches. Here's a look at some of the best images from a picturesque day in England's top flight:. Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur. This one never even got started, as the adverse weather forced a...
Mikel Arteta makes bold claim on Arsenal’s Premier League top-four odds

Arsenal returned to its winning ways on Premier League matchday 13 as it came away with a 2-0 home win against Newcastle United. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and his side sure came into this fixture with much pressure following the lowly 4-0 league loss to Liverpool last week. But in what turned out to be one convincing performance, Arsenal simply had its way over the course of the match, as goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli proved to be just enough for its seventh league win of the campaign.
Two of Wednesday’s Premier League matches delayed due to medical emergencies

Two Premier League games delayed. Medical emergencies in the stands caused the delay of two Premier League matches on Tuesday evening. Watford against Chelsea was suspended in the 12th minute due to the medical emergency in stand at Vicarage Road before the second half of Southampton against Leicester City was delayed due to a similar issue.
Premier League’s relegation state of play hints at who will need January transfer window most

With the halfway point of the Premier League season fast approaching and the heavy Christmas fixture schedule likely to do its usual work of leaving a group of teams adrift in the relegation battle, the next few fixtures could shape the campaign...or at least the transfer window.Heading into the first weekend of December, at least six teams toward the foot of the table have real concerns going into 2022, with two of the bottom three of those - Newcastle United and Burnley - meeting on Saturday. An unexpected victory for someone is probable across the course of the next...
Man City Receive THREE Nominations for Premier League's November Awards

It was a flawless month for Manchester City. Across the entire month of November, Pep Guardiola's side managed to produce some impressive displays, beating the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the process. Looking purely at the Premier League, three convincing victories against their aforementioned city rivals, Everton,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
