Meshoppen Man Charged After Drug Overdose

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic measures" and increase military aid to the region should Russia invade Ukraine. Biden told Putin that in addition to sanctions, the U.S. would provide additional defense materials to Ukraine and build...
WASHINGTON — For months, Democrats, Republicans and human rights activists have pushed President Joe Biden to use February's Olympics in Beijing as a platform to rebuke China, with critics and allies urging him to prohibit American athletes from participating. Instead, Biden chose to ban government officials but not athletes from...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection are threatening to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after his lawyer said Tuesday that his client will cease cooperating with the panel. In an abrupt reversal, Meadows...
Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the...
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will discuss steps the popular photo sharing app is taking to keep teenage users safe on the platform during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The testimony, Mosseri's first...
CNN President Jeff Zucker addressed Chris Cuomo’s stunning firing in a town hall with staffers Tuesday, saying he was at peace with the result but may have in hindsight taken action sooner. According to a CNN insider, Zucker said it was easy to criticize CNN’s handling of the situation, but...
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office won’t be the agency to conduct a school district’s third-party investigation into the events at Oxford High School that occurred before last week’s school shooting that left four students dead. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne...
Comments / 0