Business

Rothermeres up offer to take Daily Mail publisher private

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The controlling shareholders of the Daily Mail publisher, the...

Telecom Italia close to choosing advisers for KKR deal – sources

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia is close to picking banks to advise it on a buyout offer approach from U.S. private equity group KKR and could even assign mandates this weekend, two sources said on Saturday. A special committee set up to study KKR’s non-binding bid approach, valued at 33...
BUSINESS
CNN

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wins latest court battle with Mail on Sunday publisher

London (CNN Business) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won the latest round of a prolonged privacy battle with the publisher of the Mail on Sunday. A UK court on Thursday dismissed an appeal brought by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) against a previous judgment that the duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy regarding a letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Metro International

Razer’s top execs offer to take firm private, valuing it at $3.2 billion

(Reuters) – Razer Inc said on Thursday that a group led by its top executives proposed to take the gaming hardware maker private in a deal that values the Hong Kong-listed company at HK$24.70 billion ($3.17 billion). The group led by Chairman Min-Liang Tan and non-executive director Kaling Lim, who...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rothermere increases offer to buy newspaper group after investor backlash

Newspaper tycoon Lord Rothermere has increased his offer to take the group behind the Daily Mail private for a second time following a backlash from shareholders.The businessman had previously offered investors in Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) 251p a share, but raised it to 255p last month.On Thursday, he raised it further still to 270p a share, or £871 million, after investors said the previous offers were underwhelming.He also reduced the acceptance rate for the deal from 90% of shareholders to 50%. The company said 41.8% of shareholders have so far accepted the offer.DMGT said non-conflicted directors have unanimously...
BUSINESS
BuzzFeed could fetch lesser capital through merger with blank-check firm – WSJ

(Reuters) – BuzzFeed Inc could fetch lesser-than-expected capital through its $1.5 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/buzzfeed-suffers-wave-of-spac-investor-withdrawals-before-going-public-11638472756?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The SPAC 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, named after the fictional Avengers mansion, raised $287.5 million in...
BUSINESS
Google delays return to office in Europe, Middle East, Africa – Business Insider

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google is delaying its return-to-office plan in Europe, the Middle East and Africa on concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing a company memo. Google had previously extended its voluntary return-to-office policy until Jan. 10, beyond which it said...
BUSINESS
U.S. FTC sues to block $40 billion Nvidia deal to buy Arm

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp’s $40 billion acquisition of UK chip design provider Arm. “The FTC’s complaint alleges that the combined firm would have the means and incentive to stifle innovative next-generation technologies, including those used to run datacenters and driver-assistance systems in cars”, the FTC said in a statement.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Paul Dacre returns to Daily Mail publisher as editor-in-chief

Paul Dacre has made a surprise comeback at the publisher of the Daily Mail after pulling out of the race to become Ofcom's next chairman. The 73-year-old has returned as editor-in-chief of DMG Media, where he spent 42 years, including more than a quarter of a century as Mail editor until 2018.
BUSINESS
KTLA

Omicron variant sparks tightening of travel restrictions in U.K.

Britain’s government tightened travel restrictions Saturday amid concerns about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, saying all travelers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board their flight. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new rules will apply from 4 a.m. London time Tuesday. “In light of the most […]
TRAVEL
The Independent

UK travel rules tightened as Covid omicron cases rise

All international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant, the government has announced.The move comes amid growing concern about the newly detected strain of coronavirus, which is believed to be more contagious than previous variants such as delta.From 4am on Tuesday, any traveller aged 12 or over, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within two days of arrival in the UK.From Monday, Nigeria will be added to the red...
TRAVEL
AmEx Global Business Travel to go public via $5.3 billion Apollo SPAC deal

(Reuters) -American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) said on Friday it will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by Apollo Global Management Inc, in a deal valued at around $5.3 billion. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Uttaresh.V)
TRAVEL
The Independent

Oliver Dowden: Keep calm and carry on with Christmas plans

Partygoers have been urged to “keep calm and carry on” with their Christmas festivities, despite scientists raising the alarm about the risks associated with gathering for social events.The Conservative Party chairman, Oliver Dowden said his party had no intention of cancelling its own Christmas drinks, and that others should continue with their celebrations.It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson who received his booster dose of the Covid vaccine on Thursday, urged the public to “continue as they are” within the new measures introduced to stop the spread of the virus, following the emergence of the Omicron variant.Senior Tories,...
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

Mail on Sunday publisher loses appeal over Meghan letter to Thomas Markle

The publisher of The Mail On Sunday has lost a Court of Appeal challenge against a ruling in favour of the Duchess of Sussex over publication of a personal letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle Meghan 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of MailOnline over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.The duchess won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial.ANL brought an appeal against that decision and, at a three-day hearing...
CELEBRITIES
prweek.com

Daily Mail head of PR made redundant when Geordie Greig departed

Jon Wynne-Jones was appointed by Geordie Greig three years ago to oversee all external comms for the Daily Mail. He worked on external comms for the i newspaper and Metro, also part of DMG Media. PRWeek understands that Greig, who envisaged a strong role for PR at the Mail, set...
BUSINESS

