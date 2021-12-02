ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Food for Health Seminar Series – Takuji Yamada

unl.edu
 3 days ago

Dr. Takuji Yamada, from the Tokyo Institute of Technology, will present virtually from Japan as part of the Food for Health Seminar Series. Title: “Metagenomic and metabolomic analyses reveal distinct stage-specific phenotypes of the gut microbiota in colorectal cancer”. Summary: Colorectal cancer (CRC)...

events.unl.edu

case.edu

PRCHN Seminar Series: “Local Policies and Interventions to Address Diet-Related Health Disparities”

All members of the campus community are invited to attend the Prevention Research Center for Healthy Neighborhoods’ (PRCHN) upcoming seminar, “Local Policies and Interventions to Address Diet-Related Health Disparities.”. Caitlin Caspi, associate professor in the Department of Allied Health Sciences at University of Connecticut, will discuss several local policy actions...
FITNESS
Cosmos

COVID Booster: HIV, variants and asthma

The science on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is not going to be well understood for a few weeks at least, but a perspective in Nature makes one thing clear: even if this variant didn’t emerge in an HIV-positive person, the HIV/AIDS epidemic is the perfect breeding ground for new variants of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What are the health benefits of purple foods?

Purple-colored foods include various fruits and vegetables, such as eggplants and grapes. These foods could have several health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease and cataracts. Eating the rainbow involves eating a variety of fruits and vegetables, including purple foods. Setting an intention to add purple produce to...
NUTRITION
mobihealthnews.com

Digital mental health firm ieso lands $53M in Series B round

UK digital mental healthcare firm ieso, today announced a raise of $53 million (€47m) in Series B financing. The round was led by investment firm Morningside, with further new investment from Sony Innovation Fund and existing shareholders IP Group, Molten Ventures and Ananda Impact Ventures. WHAT IT DOES. ieso aims...
MENTAL HEALTH
bctv.org

Mayor Morán To Host Mental Health Webinars Series

READING: Mayor Eddie Morán announced today he is hosting a weekly mental health webinar series on Tuesdays that will launch on November 30th at 6 p.m. “Due to the nature of my position, my presence in the community, and previous employment, I know first hand that our community may lack resources, orientation, and support to address their mental health needs,” said Mayor Morán. “Consequently, when presented with the opportunity to host this mental health series led by professionals in the field, I committed my team to make it happen. My goal is for everyone who tunes in to find valuable information so they can better understand their emotions, the resources available to them, and what to do when a crisis erupts in their homes.”
READING, PA
lccentral.com

Extension offers series of online workshops on soil health

LAS VEGAS – Whether growing crops for commercial agriculture or for a home garden, without healthy soil, crops will struggle. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online series of six workshops to help growers understand and manage soil health. “Healthy soil is key to successful crop production,” said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE

