Beth Fowler Dance Company: The Nutcracker

Ballet Theatre Company’s Behind the Curtain program will bring the magic of ‘The Nutcracker’ to schools. Calling all teachers and educators! In early December of 2021, Ballet Theatre Company (BTC) is offering its Behind the Curtain program featuring “The Nutcracker.” This highly adaptable program will expose your students to the joys of ballet and theater, and allow them to explore the realm of possibilities in the performing arts world. Bring some holiday fun into your classroom this year and help encourage the creative minds of the future!

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO