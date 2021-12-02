Beth Fowler Dance Company: The Nutcracker

‘Tis the season for the famous ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s famous score. We’ve rounded up some of the best places to delight in sugar plum fairies and ballerinas around town. American Contemporary Ballet’s version, The Nutcracker Suite, performs to live music inside a snow-filled Land of Sweets from its new...
Growing up, two of my favorite things were ballet dance and the Christmas holiday. A perfect merger of the two, I was partial to the story of “The Nutcracker” ballet. For over 20 years, the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts and Saint Mary’s University’s Fine and Performing Arts Department have put on their own rendition of “The Nutcracker” for the Winona community.
Coupe Theatre Studio’s nonprofit dance company, Rockland Youth Dance Ensemble, is bringing the magic of Christmas back to audiences this year with a live performance of The Nutcracker. For many, the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a trip to see Tchaikovsky’s classical and inspiring ballet, beloved by audiences all over the world. RYDE’s annual Nutcracker performance, under the artistic direction of Diane Frankel, has become a cherished tradition for thousands of Rockland County patrons each December.
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Celtic Journey celebrates the graceful beauty and thundering beats of Irish dance and music. Come experience the brilliant energy of Irish dance with cutting edge choreography of the Teelin Irish Dance Company that audiences have enjoyed for years.
Vitacca Vocational School for Dance presents “The Nutcracker” Friday through Sunday at The Woodlands Resort, 2301 North Millbend Drive in The Woodlands. Each year the school of dance presents “The Nutcracker” as a dazzling holiday tradition for children and adults of all ages. All patrons will enjoy The Woodlands Resort grand foyer where they can shop at The Nutcracker Boutique, purchase their spirit of choice from The Woodlands Resort Bistro to enjoy during the performance and marvel at the picture perfect, two-story Christmas tree.
Whidbey Island Dance Theatre alums, Brittany Falso and Elliauna McLean, have taken on the leadership roles of artistic directors at the dance theater and are over-the-moon to be back on stage with this dedicated company of dancers and community members. “We are so excited to bring back live performances this...
The Royal Ballet has altered the Arabian Dance from its annual Christmas production of the Nutcracker, to make sure it remains “fresh and inclusive”. The 37-year old production of The Nutcracker, performed by the Royal Ballet every Christmas, has hardly changed since director, Sir Peter Wright, choreographed the first staging for the company in 1984.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Woodlands Nutcracker, presented by Vitacca Vocational School for Dance, is a holiday tradition that features Clara’s journey from her Victorian-era home on Christmas Eve into the Land of Snow and Kingdom of Sweets.
Ballet Theatre Company’s Behind the Curtain program will bring the magic of ‘The Nutcracker’ to schools. Calling all teachers and educators! In early December of 2021, Ballet Theatre Company (BTC) is offering its Behind the Curtain program featuring “The Nutcracker.” This highly adaptable program will expose your students to the joys of ballet and theater, and allow them to explore the realm of possibilities in the performing arts world. Bring some holiday fun into your classroom this year and help encourage the creative minds of the future!
For countless people around the world, “The Nutcracker” is synonymous with the holiday season. Be it the tale of Marie or Clara and Fritz or Franz, the story has been choreographed and re-choreographed, told in myriad ways. The Joffrey Ballet of Chicago’s 2016 iteration transports spectators young and old back to the World’s Fair, circa 1893. Christopher Wheeldon may swap the Sugar Plum Fairy for a Golden Statue and Russian Trepak for Buffalo Bill, but the essence of this holiday ballet remains the same.
Beautiful fairies, dancing snowflakes and a magical Nutcracker that comes to life are a part of the wonderful tradition of the holiday season. Presented by the South Carolina Dance Theatre, “The Nutcracker” tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker and embarks upon a journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. She meets the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince and is entertained by dancers from the Spanish, Arabian, Chinese, and Russian kingdoms.
POCATELLO — The Alliance Academy of Dance in Pocatello is set to perform its annual production of "The Nutcracker" ballet this week at the Pocatello High School auditorium. The performance will be directed by married couple Sergiu Brindusa and Beth Moore. Both are experienced ballet dancers who have been teaching together for years.
The Nutcracker Ballet is a holiday classic that has entertained audiences all over the world for centuries. The Lecanto-based School of Dance Arts brings The Nutcracker to the stage at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square in Inverness. This year’s show, directed and...
MADISON — Dance Wisconsin will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” a Christmas classic, at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19 at the Wisconsin Union Theater, 800 Langdon St., Madison. Madilyn Ladron, daughter of Triscia and Dan, a senior at Beaver Dam High School and member of the Dance Wisconsin Company...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Appalachian Ballet Company brings back the holiday favorite show, 'The Nutcracker,' for its 50th-anniversary performance. The classic ballet tells the story of how a nutcracker doll comes to life and brings its owner, Clara, to the Land of the Sweets to see all her dolls perform.
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Clara on her magical journey to the Kingdom of the Sweets in the Dance Factory’s production of “The Nutcracker.” This year marks the 30th anniversary of the family-friendly holiday tradition, which annually delights upwards of 800 attendees. The full-length, professionally costumed spectacle will be staged at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Vt., Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.
Tickets to the Nutcracker performance can be purchased online through The Palladium website or at The Palladium box office. The Palladium box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, as well as three (3) hours prior to the show. There are four performances: Friday, December 3rd...
A dazzling holiday tradition for children and adults of all ages, Quinte Ballet School of Canada (QBSC) presents their annual Holiday Dance with Nutcracker favourites on Sunday, December 12, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at The Empire Theatre, 321 Front Street in Belleville. Thousands of Quinte area families have enjoyed this production since the school began 50 years ago and its onstage presence was greatly missed last year due to the pandemic. This showcase of 22 dancers from QBSC’s professional training program takes you on a magical journey through sparkling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and introduces you to a host of characters including the Sugar Plum Fairy. Tickets are available through the Empire Theatre Box Office at 613-969-0099 or online at www.theempiretheatre.com.
The Oakland Dance Theatre and OU Repertory Dance Company present an annual showcase featuring a collaboration of faculty and guest artists 8 p.m. Dec. 2-5, Oakland University Varner Studio Theatre, 371 Varner Drive, Rochester. Tickets are $14, $8 students. Visit calendar.oakland.edu/smtd.
Two local teens began the holiday season in style over the Thanksgiving weekend when they danced on Shea’s stage in Buffalo dressed in full costuming as a pair of rats. High school seniors Maria Wheeler and Caroline Todd were a part of the company of “The Nutcracker,” the ballet by Peter Tchaikovsky, performed annually at Shea’s.
Comments / 0