Theater & Dance

Beth Fowler Dance Company: The Nutcracker

 3 days ago

The Beth Fowler Dance Company will present its 28th Annual production of "The...

laparent.com

Nuts for Nutcracker

‘Tis the season for the famous ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s famous score. We’ve rounded up some of the best places to delight in sugar plum fairies and ballerinas around town. American Contemporary Ballet’s version, The Nutcracker Suite, performs to live music inside a snow-filled Land of Sweets from its new...
PERFORMING ARTS
Winona Daily News

Stories for Good: Dances from Nutcracker: Community and holiday tradition

Growing up, two of my favorite things were ballet dance and the Christmas holiday. A perfect merger of the two, I was partial to the story of “The Nutcracker” ballet. For over 20 years, the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts and Saint Mary’s University’s Fine and Performing Arts Department have put on their own rendition of “The Nutcracker” for the Winona community.
WINONA, MN
rocklandparent.com

Enjoy the Magic of the Nutcracker with Rockland Youth Dance Ensemble This Year

Coupe Theatre Studio’s nonprofit dance company, Rockland Youth Dance Ensemble, is bringing the magic of Christmas back to audiences this year with a live performance of The Nutcracker. For many, the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a trip to see Tchaikovsky’s classical and inspiring ballet, beloved by audiences all over the world. RYDE’s annual Nutcracker performance, under the artistic direction of Diane Frankel, has become a cherished tradition for thousands of Rockland County patrons each December.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
downtownfrederick.org

Teelin Irish Dance Company – Celtic Journey

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Celtic Journey celebrates the graceful beauty and thundering beats of Irish dance and music. Come experience the brilliant energy of Irish dance with cutting edge choreography of the Teelin Irish Dance Company that audiences have enjoyed for years.
THEATER & DANCE
Houston Chronicle

Dance troupe set for ‘Nutcracker’ performances in The Woodlands

Vitacca Vocational School for Dance presents “The Nutcracker” Friday through Sunday at The Woodlands Resort, 2301 North Millbend Drive in The Woodlands. Each year the school of dance presents “The Nutcracker” as a dazzling holiday tradition for children and adults of all ages. All patrons will enjoy The Woodlands Resort grand foyer where they can shop at The Nutcracker Boutique, purchase their spirit of choice from The Woodlands Resort Bistro to enjoy during the performance and marvel at the picture perfect, two-story Christmas tree.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
classicfm.com

Royal Ballet tweaks ‘Arabian dance’ scene in The Nutcracker to ensure show is inclusive

The Royal Ballet has altered the Arabian Dance from its annual Christmas production of the Nutcracker, to make sure it remains “fresh and inclusive”. The 37-year old production of The Nutcracker, performed by the Royal Ballet every Christmas, has hardly changed since director, Sir Peter Wright, choreographed the first staging for the company in 1984.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

Vitacca Dance presents The Woodlands Nutcracker

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Woodlands Nutcracker, presented by Vitacca Vocational School for Dance, is a holiday tradition that features Clara’s journey from her Victorian-era home on Christmas Eve into the Land of Snow and Kingdom of Sweets.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
we-ha.com

Ballet Theatre Company Offering Schools ‘Behind the Curtain’ View of ‘The Nutcracker’

Ballet Theatre Company’s Behind the Curtain program will bring the magic of ‘The Nutcracker’ to schools. Calling all teachers and educators! In early December of 2021, Ballet Theatre Company (BTC) is offering its Behind the Curtain program featuring “The Nutcracker.” This highly adaptable program will expose your students to the joys of ballet and theater, and allow them to explore the realm of possibilities in the performing arts world. Bring some holiday fun into your classroom this year and help encourage the creative minds of the future!
WEST HARTFORD, CT
seechicagodance.com

Visions of sugar plums dance on for Joffrey 'Nutcracker' children's cast

For countless people around the world, “The Nutcracker” is synonymous with the holiday season. Be it the tale of Marie or Clara and Fritz or Franz, the story has been choreographed and re-choreographed, told in myriad ways. The Joffrey Ballet of Chicago’s 2016 iteration transports spectators young and old back to the World’s Fair, circa 1893. Christopher Wheeldon may swap the Sugar Plum Fairy for a Golden Statue and Russian Trepak for Buffalo Bill, but the essence of this holiday ballet remains the same.
CHICAGO, IL
Florence News Journal

South Carolina Dance Theatre’s "Nutcracker" returns to PAC stage

Beautiful fairies, dancing snowflakes and a magical Nutcracker that comes to life are a part of the wonderful tradition of the holiday season. Presented by the South Carolina Dance Theatre, “The Nutcracker” tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker and embarks upon a journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. She meets the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince and is entertained by dancers from the Spanish, Arabian, Chinese, and Russian kingdoms.
THEATER & DANCE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Alliance Academy of Dance to perform 'The Nutcracker' ballet this week

POCATELLO — The Alliance Academy of Dance in Pocatello is set to perform its annual production of "The Nutcracker" ballet this week at the Pocatello High School auditorium. The performance will be directed by married couple Sergiu Brindusa and Beth Moore. Both are experienced ballet dancers who have been teaching together for years.
POCATELLO, ID
Citrus County Chronicle

School of Dance Arts presents excerpts of 'The Nutcracker'

The Nutcracker Ballet is a holiday classic that has entertained audiences all over the world for centuries. The Lecanto-based School of Dance Arts brings The Nutcracker to the stage at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square in Inverness. This year’s show, directed and...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Wiscnews.com

Ladron dances in ‘The Nutcracker’ in Madison

MADISON — Dance Wisconsin will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” a Christmas classic, at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19 at the Wisconsin Union Theater, 800 Langdon St., Madison. Madilyn Ladron, daughter of Triscia and Dan, a senior at Beaver Dam High School and member of the Dance Wisconsin Company...
MADISON, WI
vermontjournal.com

The Dance Factory presents “The Nutcracker” 30th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Clara on her magical journey to the Kingdom of the Sweets in the Dance Factory’s production of “The Nutcracker.” This year marks the 30th anniversary of the family-friendly holiday tradition, which annually delights upwards of 800 attendees. The full-length, professionally costumed spectacle will be staged at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Vt., Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.
CHESTER, VT
ABC Action News

The Nutcracker at the Palladium

Tickets to the Nutcracker performance can be purchased online through The Palladium website or at The Palladium box office. The Palladium box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, as well as three (3) hours prior to the show. There are four performances: Friday, December 3rd...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
kingstonthisweek.com

Quinte Ballet School’s Holiday Dance with Nutcracker Favourites – A Family Tradition

A dazzling holiday tradition for children and adults of all ages, Quinte Ballet School of Canada (QBSC) presents their annual Holiday Dance with Nutcracker favourites on Sunday, December 12, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at The Empire Theatre, 321 Front Street in Belleville. Thousands of Quinte area families have enjoyed this production since the school began 50 years ago and its onstage presence was greatly missed last year due to the pandemic. This showcase of 22 dancers from QBSC’s professional training program takes you on a magical journey through sparkling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and introduces you to a host of characters including the Sugar Plum Fairy. Tickets are available through the Empire Theatre Box Office at 613-969-0099 or online at www.theempiretheatre.com.
THEATER & DANCE
The Oakland Press

OU Dance Company brings showcase performance

The Oakland Dance Theatre and OU Repertory Dance Company present an annual showcase featuring a collaboration of faculty and guest artists 8 p.m. Dec. 2-5, Oakland University Varner Studio Theatre, 371 Varner Drive, Rochester. Tickets are $14, $8 students. Visit calendar.oakland.edu/smtd.
ROCHESTER, MI
Times-Herald

Local teens dance in ‘The Nutcracker’ at Shea’s

Two local teens began the holiday season in style over the Thanksgiving weekend when they danced on Shea’s stage in Buffalo dressed in full costuming as a pair of rats. High school seniors Maria Wheeler and Caroline Todd were a part of the company of “The Nutcracker,” the ballet by Peter Tchaikovsky, performed annually at Shea’s.
OLEAN, NY

