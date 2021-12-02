ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron and delta spell return of unpopular restrictions

By LORI HINNANT Associated Press
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Greeks over 60 who refuse coronavirus vaccinations could be hit with monthly fines...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

So long delta, hello omicron

New COVID-19 variant, which Oregon has so far avoided, alters state pandemic planning. COVID-19'S new omicron variant raises concerns just as Oregon hit two key markers in its recovery from the deadly delta variant that swept through the state last summer. New infections have fallen under 100 per 100,000 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whvoradio.com

‘Omicron’ Not In Kentucky, But ‘Delta’ Spiking Again

The widely-discussed “Omicron” variant of COVID-19 hasn’t made its way to Kentucky. At least, not yet. But during Thursday’s “Team Kentucky” update, Governor Andy Beshear and State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack issued slight concerns about current trends with the already-existing “Delta” variant — as testing positivity has bounced up north of 8%, and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are up 11%.
KENTUCKY STATE
Times Daily

Tunisia records its first case of the omicron variant

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia recorded its first case of the omicron variant Sunday after health authorities in the North African country said a man traveling in from Turkey tested positive. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

French far-right TV pundit holds presidential campaign rally

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour is holding his first campaign rally Sunday near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy for April’s presidential election in a video relaying his anti-migrants, anti Islam views. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Omicron#Politicians#Pensions#Greeks#Ap
Times Daily

Putin hopes WHO soon approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday voiced hope for a quick approval of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying the move is essential to expand its global supplies. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times Daily

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
PUBLIC HEALTH
klif.com

Omicron Threat Depends on Delta

(WBAP/KLIF) — World-wide concern about the Omicron variant has Texans concerned. The variant has yet to reach the United States, however experts predict it will. Texas A&M virologist Ben Neuman says there isn’t much known about the variant, however a clearer picture will emerge in two weeks. Science from the...
SCIENCE
Times Daily

Senegal registers first case of coronavirus omicron variant

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal has recorded its first case of the omicron variant, becoming the third West African nation to detect the new coronavirus variant after Nigeria and Ghana. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times Daily

Belarus alleges airspace violation; Ukraine calls claim fake

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus on Sunday protested what it said was a Ukrainian helicopter's intrusion into its airspace amid rising tensions between the two neighbors, a claim that Ukraine immediately rejected. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande gets US$260m demand, warns of non-payment

BENGALURU (Dec 3): China Evergrande has got a demand under a US$260 million guarantee obligation, the company said on Friday, adding it may be unable to repay due to a liquidity crisis that has gripped China's property sector. Repayment dates under certain other agreements may be pulled forward if it...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. to Announce Sanctions Next Week Marking Biden's Democracy Summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to provide specifics...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy