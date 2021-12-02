ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.65%

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Thursday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.65% to hit a new 1-month low. The biggest gainers of...

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Week Ahead: Volatility Could Fuel Wild Swings Between Risk-On And Safer Havens

Expectations increase that investors will reposition portfolios to once again reflect Reflation Trade. US small cap index now undervalued while NASDAQ 100 looks to have completed a bearish pattern. Volatility will continue to drive risk assets. The current market narrative anticipates value stocks will outperform growth shares in upcoming trading...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stock Market News: Hawkish Fed, Omicron Fears Rock Markets As Volatility Soars

Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with all 4 indexes retreating, as the market was rocked by hawkish comments from the Fed, the uncertainty of the Omnicom virus variant, and a weaker than expected jobs report, although the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%. Volatility: The...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Small-Cap Stocks to Keep an Eye on

Big-cap stocks are generally solid investments, but not all deliver the best returns. Sometimes small-cap stocks are better performers and reward investors with enormous gains. The TSX has a wide selection of potential multi-baggers. Among the names you should keep an eye on are Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA), Fire & Flower (TSX:FAF), and Field Trip Health (TSX:FTRP)(NASDAQ:FTRP).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodities Trading#Investing Com#The Paper Pulp#Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha#Mitsui O S K Lines#Nippon Yusen K K#Softbank Group Corp#Yokogawa Electric Corp#The Tokyo Stock Exchange#The Nikkei Volatility#Gold Futures#Usd Jpy#Eur
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.17%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Technology, Financials and Consumer Goods sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.84%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 1.92%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow ends well off Friday's low, Nasdaq falls 1.8% and all 3 major stock-market indexes post weekly losses in wild week

U.S. stock benchmarks closed lower Friday, but managed to finish off the day's worst levels, as investors wrestled with weaker-than-expected November jobs report. The Labor Department report showed that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in the U.S. in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, analysts say the lackluster jobs gain isn't likely to alter the Federal Reserve's plan to accelerate the scaling back of its monthly bond purchases at policy makers' next meeting in less than two weeks. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other...
STOCKS
investing.com

Australian Shares Close 0.2% Lower as Tech Retreats, Recycling IPO Surges 55%

Investing.com - The ASX 200 fell 0.70 points or 0.15% to 7,225.20 in Thursday’s trading session, extending declines for the second consecutive day, with the technology sector recording heavy losses as market participants turned risk-averse amid the growing spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant both locally and across the globe.
STOCKS
investing.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.08%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Metals , Banking and Auto sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 added 1.08%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index added 1.09%. The biggest gainers of the session on the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are iQIYI Shares Trading Lower Today?

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) had begun laying off employees on December 1, touted as a historic layoff, Pandaily reports from Sina Tech. The round of layoffs will likely continue after the Spring Festival. The layoffs aim to increase profitability to focus on content and technology, refine cost management and flatten...
STOCKS
investing.com

Australian Shares Close 0.3% Lower as Risk-Off Prevails

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 lost 20.10 points or 0.28% to 7,235.90 on Wednesday, retracing gains of 0.22% in the previous session as risk sentiment soured after U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted yesterday that the central bank would consider a quicker than anticipated tightening of monetary settings despite the potential threat of the coronavirus Omicron variant.
STOCKS
investing.com

Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.00%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Personal & Household Goods, Chemicals and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 fell 0.00% to hit a new 1-month low. The best performers of the session...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Zendesk Shares Trading Higher When Major Indexes Are Down?

Significant Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) stakeholder Jana Partners have urged the software solutions provider to abandon its deal to acquire SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc (NASDAQ: MNTV), the Wall Street Journal reports. Jana urged Zendesk's board to terminate the acquisition now rather than wait months for a shareholder vote that...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Japan's Nikkei 225 Drops Nearly 3% as Asia-Pacific Markets Slip Amid Renewed Covid Fears

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Friday trade, with Japanese stocks leading losses regionally as fears of a new Covid variant weighed on investor sentiment. The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 2.69% while the Topix index fell 2.09%. Shares of SoftBank Group plummeted around 5% following a Bloomberg report that Chinese regulators have asked Didi, which the Japanese conglomerate holds a sizable stake in, to delist from the U.S.
STOCKS
investing.com

Australian Shares Trade Lower as Covid Fears Hit Sentiment

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 fell 34.20 points or 0.46% to 7,373.10 on Friday, down 0.4% for the week, as investors turned focus soaring coronavirus cases across Europe as Wall Street remained closed for its Thanksgiving holiday. ASX 200 Futures were trading 0.65% lower. Coronavirus infections are breaking records in...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy