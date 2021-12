Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle has been speaking to FourFourTwo exclusively about what it was like to work with Arsene Wenger - long before the iconic Frenchman joined Arsenal. Speaking in FFT's Players Lounge series – you can order the latest mag here – Hoddle revealed how he turned down moving to PSG - who were managed by the late Gerard Houllier - in order to link up with Wenger at Monaco. The Spurs midfielder moved from north London to the south of France - and he felt so bad for Houllier that he rang him in person to apologise.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO