Weather forecast

There's been a lot of changes when it comes to Wednesday's "storm", so thank you for sticking with us!. A weak band of snow will develops late tonight into Wednesday morning. Be sure to give yourself extra time for your commute, but it's not looking like any major accumulation is expected as the bulk of the snow trends a little further north. We are talking to a dusting to 1" maybe 2 - if anything at all! A few scattered flakes may develop that afternoon with highs near 35 but again, we will be trending drier and drier as the day progresses with breaks in the clouds overnight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO