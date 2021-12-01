Weather forecast

Good old-fashioned winter makes a brief appearance across Michiana today, as highs will be stuck in the 20s under cloudy skies. A few snowflakes are possible, especially early this morning, but any flurries shouldn't slow you down too much. We'll dip to near 20 degrees tonight before the warm-up begins. Highs Wednesday will reach the middle 30s, with the clouds breaking up by the end of the day. Temperatures will reach the 40s Thursday with a slight chance of a rain shower. Friday will be warm and rainy, with highs approaching 60 and showers throughout. Some showers could last into Saturday morning. While temperatures do a bit of a freefall Saturday, the bitter cold skips us. Our highs instead opt for 40s and 50s again next week.
