 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures hit the upper 40's today, and they're going...

www.my9nj.com

fox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast

Monday's cold front will give Southeast Texas a brief cool down and start another quiet week of weather. Houston will see a gradual warming trend heading towards the weekend with the next cold front arriving Saturday with another round of showers and storms. Look for a clear and chilly end to the weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Light Snow Possible Wednesday

There's been a lot of changes when it comes to Wednesday's "storm", so thank you for sticking with us!. A weak band of snow will develops late tonight into Wednesday morning. Be sure to give yourself extra time for your commute, but it's not looking like any major accumulation is expected as the bulk of the snow trends a little further north. We are talking to a dusting to 1" maybe 2 - if anything at all! A few scattered flakes may develop that afternoon with highs near 35 but again, we will be trending drier and drier as the day progresses with breaks in the clouds overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

Panhandle Weather 12-6-2021

Showers and storms are back in the forecast, this week we keep the rain chances around but none bring a strong chance of widespread rain or much that will amount to a whole lot. In general this week we will likely see less than 2 inches of rain as a potential 3 fronts work across […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

National weather forecast for December 7

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ENVIRONMENT
abc57.com

Cold Tuesday, but warm weather comes back soon

Good old-fashioned winter makes a brief appearance across Michiana today, as highs will be stuck in the 20s under cloudy skies. A few snowflakes are possible, especially early this morning, but any flurries shouldn't slow you down too much. We'll dip to near 20 degrees tonight before the warm-up begins. Highs Wednesday will reach the middle 30s, with the clouds breaking up by the end of the day. Temperatures will reach the 40s Thursday with a slight chance of a rain shower. Friday will be warm and rainy, with highs approaching 60 and showers throughout. Some showers could last into Saturday morning. While temperatures do a bit of a freefall Saturday, the bitter cold skips us. Our highs instead opt for 40s and 50s again next week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Wet Monday, Warm Up This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida, unseasonably warm and muggy conditions are expected to remain with us all week with no cold fronts in sight. Each day will be warmer than the previous day. The warmest day is forecast to be on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and getting close to the record high temperature of 87 degrees. (CBS4) Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s each day this week. The warm pattern continues into the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Parts of N.J. to get first coating of snow on Wednesday

While parts of New Jersey snow for the first time in months Wednesday, any accumulation will be negligible and cause little to no disruption, forecasters say. Less than a half-inch of snow is expected even under the most bullish of projections and the precipitation could easily fall as rain along the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Wintry temperatures will give way to warmer weekend

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winds will continue to gradually relax as the day progresses. Despite a passing flurry or snow shower, Tuesday will be quiet with more clouds than sunshine. It will be colder with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Tuesday evening will be mostly cloudy with some snow showers developing late. Lows […]
ENVIRONMENT
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: Another run of warmth is starting (TUE-12/7)

If you didn’t read the Winter Forecast blog yesterday, you can check it out here. The weather pattern is now gradually shifting back into a warmer regime that will continue (with a few brief interruptions) all the way into Christmas week. There are some signs that maybe during Christmas week a colder set-up will materialize…and perhaps a more wintry set-up as well in terms of risks of snow or “something” but that is about 2 weeks away. Till then there may be opportunities to challenge record highs…including one this week.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Winter Weather Advisory This Evening and Overnight

WEST MICHIGAN - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for counties north and west of Grand Rapids beginning this evening at 7 P.M. and continuing until noon on Wednesday. Specifically, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, and Newaygo Counties. We expect snow to develop this evening in these areas and continue overnight. The Wednesday morning commute will likely be snow covered and slippery in these areas with accumulations on the order of 2" to 4" possible. Elsewhere we expect just mainly cloudy skies.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a bitter cold day. Tuesday’s temperatures are in the lower teens with wind chills near zero. The cold lurks this afternoon as highs reach the 20s with “feels like” temps in the teens. Welp… there it is… feels like -1° in DeKalb. Wind chills for many at or near 0° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/6rRwsAwT8X — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 7, 2021 There’s a limited chance for light snow or flurries later in the day. High temperatures reach above the freezing mark by Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox2detroit.com

Temperatures fall below freezing with some passing flurries expected Tuesday

The cold is here! Check out the change-up this morning. While the wind won't be AS strong as yesterday, it will still make a difference in the day. Chills are in the single digits for some this morning and only make it into the teens by afternoon under mostly cloudy skies and nothing more than a passing flurry.
ENVIRONMENT
wyandottedaily.com

Cold weather continues today

Cold weather is continuing today in Wyandotte County, with a high near 44 predicted. There may even be a few snow flurries possible today, the National Weather Service said. The temperature was 32 degrees at 9 a.m. Wednesday will be a little warmer with a high of 49, while Thursday’s...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Daily Voice

First Snowfall Expected Across Region Wednesday

The first snowfall of the season was expected to make its way to the region Wednesday morning.Only one to three inches were expected across New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania with temps in the low 30s overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, meteorologists say.Accumulation was not likely but roads may be…
ENVIRONMENT

