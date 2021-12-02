ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug that could tackle Omicron variant approved by UK regulators

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
A drug treatment which, the makers say, works against the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been approved by UK regulators.

Xevudy (sotrovimab), made by pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), has been found to cut hospital admission and death by 79% in those at risk.

The monoclonal antibody has been authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for people with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

It comes as GSK and Vir Biotechnology said preclinical data shows the drug “retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron Sars-CoV-2 variant”.

The UK Government has ordered around 100,000 doses of the drug.

IN THIS ARTICLE
