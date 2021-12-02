ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Novartis expects new drugs to boost sales by at least 4% until 2026

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1Yn9_0dBvzmAd00

ZURICH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) is confident of delivering annual revenue growth of 4% or higher until 2026, as it banks on multi-billion dollar sales of experimental and approved drugs including arthritis and psoriasis medicine Cosentyx.

Sales from these new products is expected to exceed and make up for a $9 billion hit from launches of copycat versions of its products in this period, the Swiss drugmaker on Thursday said in a presentation ahead of an investor briefing.

The update comes weeks after Novartis said it would sell its stake in Roche (ROG.S) to simplify its structure and focus on key offerings against diseases such as arthritis and cancer, following the launch of a review of its generic-drug unit Sandoz.

Novartis also expects core margins in innovative medicines to reach the high 30s by 2026, adding it had up to 20 assets in its pipeline that had blockbuster potential - meaning they could eventually yield annual sales of at least $1 billion.

The company said it was committed to maintain a strong and growing dividend in Swiss francs.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska and Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
pharmaceutical-technology.com

UCB and Novartis to co-develop two drug candidates for Parkinson’s Disease

Belgian pharmaceutical firm UCB has signed an agreement with Novartis to develop disease-modifying treatments for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) patients. Under the partnership deal, the companies will co-develop and market UCB0599, along with an opt-in to develop an anti-alpha-synuclein antibody, UCB7853, after the completion of a Phase I programme. UCB0599 is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedCity News

Novartis boosts neuro pipeline through alliance on UCB Parkinson’s drugs

The field of Parkinson’s drug research includes many companies developing therapies addressing a toxic protein linked to the progression of the disease, and Novartis is joining the chase via an alliance with UCB. Novartis has agreed to pay UCB $150 million up front to share in the development of two clinical-stage drugs.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Expects FDA Rejection for New Drug

Investing.com — Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) shares hit a 14-month low on Monday after it said it expects to receive a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its new drug application for PEDMARK. A complete response letter from the FDA signals a second rejection following...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Novartis plans unconventional sales strategy for new heart drug

Novartis is sidestepping the traditional drug launch process in favor of a more unconventional marketing tactic for its new cholesterol drug Leqvio, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 21. Instead of marketing the drug to patients and individual physicians, Novartis will attempt to convince health system executives that large-scale rollouts...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis#Drugs#Roche#Arthritis#Medicine#Zurich#Sandoz#Swiss Francs
stockxpo.com

Novartis Rethinks Sales Strategy for New Cholesterol Drug Launch

Novartis AG bet big on its new cholesterol-busting drug. To overcome the tricky market for new heart medicines, it is pursuing an unconventional strategy that turns the traditional drug launch on its head. Rather than seeking to grab the attention of patients and winning support from individual physicians, the Swiss...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Engine Capital urges Kohl's to consider e-commerce separation - WSJ

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-based hedge fund Engine Capital LP is urging Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) to consider a sale of the company or a separation of its e-commerce business, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The activist investor, which owns a roughly 1% Kohl's stake, wants the department-store chain...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
biopharmadive.com

Novartis pays $150M for access to UCB's Parkinson's drug

Novartis and UCB will co-develop an experimental pill that aims to slow the decline of Parkinson's disease patients by targeting an abnormal protein that accumulates in their brains. The deal, announced Thursday, also gives the Swiss drugmaker an option to in-license a second experimental Parkinson's treatment that acts on the same protein.
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

7 Ways to Boost Sales & Marketing with a Pharma CRM

With the advancements in the modern world, the old ways of handling pharmaceutical processes have become almost latent. Paperwork is almost history as more and more organizations rely on digital data. There is a growing need to make processes faster and even in real-time. To take the lead in this highly competitive niche, pharmacies need to upgrade to using modern technology. The use of Pharma CRM is the new way to boost and manage sales.
INDUSTRY
clarkcountyblog.com

Cutaneous Radiation Injury Drug Market Growth, Segmentation Analysis by Application and Regions to 2026| Merck, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Amgen

United States,– The Reporthive.com includes research report on Global Cutaneous Radiation Injury Drug market covers completely analyzed insights into the Cutaneous Radiation Injury Drug market with a special focus on ever-changing market dynamics, technological advancements, market growth, industry environment, and all the dominating factors of the industry. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Cutaneous Radiation Injury Drug specifications, and company profiles. The Cutaneous Radiation Injury Drug study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
zycrypto.com

Don’t Expect $100k Bitcoin Until 2023, Market Pundit Asserts

The crypto community is fast coming to terms with the fact that “the only guarantee is that there is none” after virtually all their predictions for a bullish Q4 keeps fading into oblivion, forcing some to change tact to avoid catching the falling knife. Bitcoin “moon boys” are more so...
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2022

OrganiGram's sales were impressive in its most recent quarter, but its margins weren't. Peloton has slashed the price of its flagship bike, but that may not be enough to generate strong growth numbers next year. Both stocks have been crashing in recent months, and I'm not optimistic that the future...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Is a Smoking Deal

Philip Morris International is trading at the same share price as in 2012. But the company is as strong as ever and pays a great dividend. The stock is a bargain, but investors should monitor currency exchange rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy