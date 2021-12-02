ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 06:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 7 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Sunday evening through Monday evening. The highest water levels are expected late tonight through early Monday. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area, including the city of Yakutat. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as snow late Sunday night and is expected to mix with or change to rain Monday night. Exact timing of precipitation changeover is still uncertain. Depending on the timing, expected snow amounts could vary.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Davison, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:05:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Clay; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:07:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Through 6 PM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow expected south of Trims Camp. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...3 PM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:46:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Spink WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Brown, Spink, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. In Minnesota, Big Stone County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE...From the Dalton Highway west. * WHEN...3 PM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, and Pierce. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:07:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Yukon River Valley near Eagle. * WHEN....Through 6 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values through early Sunday evening. Conditions will become less severe this evening as temperatures rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...North of the Tanana River. * WHEN...3 PM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Through Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. At Nome this could cause minor flooding at the boat harbor and along the Snake River.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE

