Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:46:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Spink WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Brown, Spink, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. In Minnesota, Big Stone County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
