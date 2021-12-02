Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Through Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. At Nome this could cause minor flooding at the boat harbor and along the Snake River.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO