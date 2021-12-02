ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bit.Store And TRON, Marching Towards Internationalization

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The decentralized operating system TRON is working with the global digital asset investment platform Bit.Store to develop a deeper cooperation .

On a global scale, TRON is visible almost everywhere.

In September of this year, TRON successfully and successively landed on major national exchanges across Japan, Germany, and several other countries over the course of ten days. The platform established and officially launched Valkyrie TRON Trust Fund with Valkyrie Investments, a firm strategically headquartered in the United States. VTRX is listed across several major European stock exchanges .

TRON has successively expanded its global reach.

Meanwhile, the global digital asset investment platform Bit.Store is accruing an increasing demand for internationalization.

So Bit.Store has elected to cooperate closely with TRON.

Via this cooperation, TRON will access the payment ecosystem of Bit.Store, while Bit.Store will incorporate TRX (TRON token) into the platform system to help TRX open up the exchange channel between fiat currency and TRX.

As one of the world's largest decentralized operating systems, the addition of TRON will bring more new users to Bit.Store. Bit.Store, which has accumulated hundreds of thousands of users and is popular in the Southeast Asian market, will also bring more application scenarios for TRX.

From a payment perspective, Bit.Store currently has legal currency payment channels in more than 20 countries and regions around the world. User groups of these payment channel providers are also potential Bit.Store users.

Bit.Store believes that as the cooperation between Bit.Store and TRON deepens further, the influence of Bit.Store and the user community will be further strengthened, and the internationalization process of Bit.Store will be further accelerated.

Website:Bit.StoreTelegram: https://t.me/Bitstore_official Twitter: https://t witter .com/www_bit_store

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitstore-and-tron-marching-towards-internationalization-301435961.html

SOURCE Bit.store

