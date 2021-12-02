DIY Rustic Woodland Autumnal Wedding with Sunflowers Galore

I don’t want to say I cry often… but who am I kidding? I cry often. And boy, did this autumn mid-century mod wedding bring on the waterworks. These cool cats kicked off this new chapter of life together with a fun-filled celebration inspired by Palm Springs, and the deep earth toned color palette that found its match in the mid-century meets bohemian decor elements from the creative mind of Sainte Terre are blowing us away. Christi Martin doesn’t skip a beat as she captures the playful energy of the day. From teary-eyed vows (and First Look… and Wedding Day Letter Exchange… and actual Ceremony – I know!) to epic wedding reception with life-sized cutouts of Mallory + Brenton, the images you see below will melt your heart. Accenting the autumn mid-century mod wedding scenes is Brianna Belton Designs, whose bloomabilities have us wondering if we should skip work today and write an ode to protea, rose and anthurium floral arrangements instead. Honestly… we just might do that. Read on to experience M+B’s modern take on an old classic in full!

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO