On NJ military base, evacuees await new lives

By Jeff Gammage The Philadelphia Inquirer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold wind ripped between the brick buildings of “Liberty Village,” the enclave of Afghan evacuees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, but inside the gym it was warm and rocking. Two soldiers knocked a volleyball across a net with a couple of Afghan children. A half-circle of women laughed and...

At ‘Liberty Village,’ 11,000 Afghan evacuees prepare to confront a New Jersey winter

In the last four days about 4,500 jackets have been distributed to the Afghan men, women, and children housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in South Jersey. Fleece and sweatpants were being given out Thursday, soldiers plucking garments from huge cardboard boxes and handing them across tables to families now readying for low temperatures. A shipment of more than 18,000 sweatshirts and sweaters was due to arrive within hours.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Temecula native works with Afghan evacuees on Marine Corps Base Quantico

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Carson Crosthwait, a native of Temecula, recently helped distribute clothing to Afghan evacuees during Operation Allies Welcome on Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. Crosthwait is a supply administration and operations specialists with Combat Logistics Battalion 2. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command,...
TEMECULA, CA
Richard Juday: How about STEM names for U.S. military bases?

In The Atlantic, June 2020, General Petraeus suggested name changes for Army institutions named for Confederate soldiers. This is proving to be contentious. Renaming could be short-circuited by leaving the CAPITALIZED NAMES intact and sliding different honorees underneath the names. The names are in fact fine, if we simply adjust the selection of individuals honored by having the bases bear their names. As a retired NASA engineer I favor science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
To Counter China, the Us Military Is Establishing Bases Around the World

According to a senior defense official, the Pentagon would prioritize the construction of bases in Guam and Australia in order to better equip the US military to oppose China. The adjustments were spurred by the Defense Department’s global posture assessment, which President Joe Biden directed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to conduct immediately after taking office in February. In March, Austin began the global posture review.
Aircraft maintenance squadron commander at Nellis ousted

The commander of a maintenance squadron at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada was removed from his post last month over a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead,” a spokesman at the base confirmed to Air Force Times. Maj. Burton Field, who oversaw the 757th Aircraft...
