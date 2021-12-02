ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

“Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coat” By International Best-Selling Author Julie Kagawa Will Release in 2022

By Kristin Swan
thekingdominsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you love the “Society of Explorers and Adventurers” book series? If yes, then get excited because the first book in an all-new middle grade adventure series, “Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coat” by international best-selling author Julie Kagawa will be available on April 5, 2022 from Disney Publishing...

thekingdominsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
mcheraldonline.com

Author From Roaring Spring Releases Christmas Book

Author and Roaring Spring native Trisha Ridinger McKee's new release is a Christmas romance, where the main character, Winona, was sheltered by her father growing up. He had the best of intentions and was hiding a past from her. She finds herself pregnant, and the guy wants nothing to do with her. Winona knows that she has to branch out and start her own life and take responsibility. The book is about Winona finding the courage to move on and branch out.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
allears.net

New PHOTO from Disney+’s Upcoming Series ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

The Book of Boba Fett is an upcoming Disney+ miniseries following Boba Fett’s journey from ex-bounty hunter to a bonafide kingpin of the Star Wars underworld following his appearance in season 2 of The Mandalorian. With the December 29th debut of the series just around the corner, here’s a first...
TV & VIDEOS
Columbia Star

Local author releases debut novel

Amazon and author Carole A. Sellman announce the release of Carole’s debut novel, Family Reborn. The story is a 21st century Christian fiction love tale. Family Reborn centers around Krystal Jones, a single mother, close to bankruptcy. When her family allows her to come back home, she can finally breathe again, reconnect with God, her parents, get a decent job, and pay off her debts. But her focus is her baby.
thekingdominsider.com

An Interview with Kimberley Bouchard, Author of “The Positively Disney Cookbook”

As you Insiders may recall, earlier this year I was able to interview the wonderful Mrs. Kimberley Bouchard, author of the “Positively Disney” book series. In my previous interview with her she had mentioned that she had a very special project that would be released later this year that was separate from her usual book series. It was all very mysterious and secret, but now her new project has finally been released and I had the absolute pleasure of being able to interview her once again and ask her some questions about her new “The Positively Disney Cookbook”!
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Kagawa
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘Aladdin’ Filmmakers Tackling DC Comic ‘Metal Men’ for Warner Animation (Exclusive)

Animation legends Ron Clements and John Musker, the acclaimed team that spent decades at Disney making movies such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Princess and the Frog, are heading to DC. The duo have teamed up with Celeste Ballard, a writer who worked on Space Jam: A New Legacy, to tackle animated feature The Metal Men. Warner Animation Group is the home of the project, which is based on the longtime DC property. Clements and Musker are producing and have written the treatment for the film, which they are eyeing to direct. Craig Peck is executive producing. Allison Abbate, the former...
TV & VIDEOS
thekingdominsider.com

Limited Edition Disney Designer Dolls Available on shopDisney!

As a little girl I absolutely adored playing with Barbie dolls. I made up so many story lines and characters and they allowed me to use my imagination to its highest potential. Now as an adult I may not play with Barbie dolls, but now I have a really appreciation for the special edition dolls. You know, the ones you should never take out of the box because they will be worth something some day. The dolls seem to be getting more and more detailed and beautiful as the years go by, and now some really special ones are available for purchase or pre-order on shopDisney. Although they cost a pretty penny, they are every Disney collectors dream!
SHOPPING
presidiosentinel.com

Mission Hills’ Author’s Book Release Party

This past November, Anna Wilcoxson of Mission Hills held a book release party to announce her debut novel, “Secrets and Promises.”. The book is fictional, however, is flavored with some of her own heritage and memories, which are reflected in the contents of the story:. When a feisty ninety-six-year-old schoolteacher...
SAN DIEGO, CA
bookriot.com

Why is Agatha Christie the Best-Selling Author of All Time?

Heralded as the Queen of Mystery, Agatha Christie is the best-selling novelist of all time, outsold only by Shakespeare and the Bible. According to a recent study conducted by Harper Collins, Christie has sold more than 1 billion copies in the English language alone. Her books have been translated into more than 100 languages and an estimated number of 32 million Americans have read at least one of Agatha Christie’s books. Over the course of her life, she wrote 66 crime novels, six other novels, 24 plays, and more than 150 short stories.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Series#The Society Of Explorers#Tinker#The Hightower Corporation
Variety

AMPAS Announces Animated, Documentary and International Features Eligible for Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the eligibility lists for animated, documentary and international feature, set to have another very competitive year. There are 26 animated features eligible for this year’s awards, although some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release in order to fulfill the requirement with all category rules. Out of these features, five will be nominated by the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch of the Academy. Other Academy members outside the respective area can opt in to participate with a minimum viewing requirement in order to be eligible to vote....
MOVIES
Anime News Network

25th Detective Conan Anime Film Reveals The Bride of Halloween Title, April 15 Premiere (Updated)

The first 2022 issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that the 25th film in the Detective Conan franchise is titled Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween (Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome), and it will open in Japan on April 15, 2022. The magazine also teases Miwako Sato and Wataru Takagi in wedding attire.
COMICS
starwarsnewsnet.com

New Official Image From ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Released by Disney UK

A new official image from The Book of Boba Fett has been released on Disney’s UK website. The image shows Boba Fett standing alongside Fennec Shand in the location where they encounter a basic-speaking Ithorian in the trailer. The empty space of the photo has speculative fans wondering if there is more to this image than meets the eye, a level of speculation we have seen with past Star Wars releases. Let’s take a look.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
wfla.com

Best Pokemon book

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pokemon started out as a playing card game where two players pit magical creatures against each other. Every card represents a different Pokemon character, each with its own unique abilities. The game has become incredibly popular and now spans video games, TV shows and even full-length feature films starring Hollywood’s top actors. Books have also become a big part of Pokemon culture which offers many different ways to explore this mythical world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
First Showing

Trailer for Animated 'Hilda and the Mountain King' Movie from Netflix

"Have you ever wondered why we stay here…?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for Hilda and the Mountain King, a full 80-minute movie based on the animated series "Hilda" set in a world full of fantasy and magic and trolls. The animated series has picked up numerous awards and already has a big audience, and since this trailer is for an entire movie, we can feature it this time. It's set after Season 2 and before Season 3 (due out next year), and it's based on the sixth book in the Hilda series of graphic novels. When Hilda wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use her wits and courage to get back home, become human again — and save the city of Trolberg. Featuring the same voices from the series: Bella Ramsey as Hilda, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo as Frida, Daisy Haggard as Johanna, Oliver Nelson, and Rasmus Hardiker. Plus a big, gnarly Mountain King. And a few trolls. This looks like a fun storytelling twist! It's worth a watch.
TV & VIDEOS
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
magneticmag.com

Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
MUSIC
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Apartment Therapy

The One Gift to Get Everyone On Your List this Year, According to 8 Super-Stylish People

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. ‘Tis the season to do some shopping! The holiday season is here, and you’ve probably spent weeks (or even months!) trying to figure out what to give your nearest and dearest. If you’re feeling stumped about your holiday shopping list, these picks from stylish folks may spark your gift-giving spirit and help you find the perfect present for anyone on your list. (Or, you know, for yourself — we don’t judge.)
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy