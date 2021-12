BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones grew up in Jacksonville. He played collegiately at Alabama. He claims he’s played in some cold weather in his life, but what he’s about to embark on over the next month-plus is likely different from anything he’s ever experienced. The rookie, though, isn’t spending much time worrying about the weather. “I think just take each day day-by-day and try not to focus on it too much and just wear whatever you’re supposed to wear and take the advice from the older people that have played a lot in the cold. Just trying to figure it out,” Jones said this week when...

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO