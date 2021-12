Today, the City of Frankfort has the unique opportunity to honor its rich historical legacy and simultaneously cast its vision for creating history, all in one single act. I am specifically referring to the wide-open field in the middle of downtown. How is the public to know what’s best though? For this, I propose a challenge, a contest of sorts. I challenge readers to come up with the greatest use of this land. My own idea is to build a space where the people of Kentucky can gather, assemble, and speak to each other about the pressing issues of their day. Can this be done in a civil, dignified and inclusive manner? I dare to think so, and we would all be better for it.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO