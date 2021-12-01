Shane Moran

U.S. athletes will attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, but U.S. officials will not. The move is in response to China's human rights abuses, the Biden administration said. Nancy Cordes shares the details.
NEW YORK (AP) — From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday, imposing one of the most aggressive vaccine mandates in the U.S. The move by Mayor Bill de...
A federal investigation that reexamined the murder of Emmett Till concluded on Monday after the Justice Department failed to find proof a key figure in the case lied, a senior level law enforcement official told NBC News. Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, was brutally beaten and shot in the...
CHICAGO (AP) — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on him in downtown Chicago, the big question as the former “Empire” actor’s trial resumed Monday is whether he will tell his side of the story.
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Sunday offered to "conduct a full and comprehensive review" of actions taken at Oxford High School before last week's shooting that claimed four lives. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said in an open letter to the community on Saturday that he'd enlist a...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Cold War ended 30 years ago this month, but one unresolved issue — how closely Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, can ally with the West — is now creating some of the deepest U.S.-Russian tensions in years. The dispute over Ukraine’s status and its growing alignment...
A U.S. congressman posted his family's Christmas photo – showing himself, his wife and his kids brandishing guns. On Twitter, Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, captioned the photo "Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo." He is now facing criticism for sharing the post in the wake of a school shooting in Michigan.
