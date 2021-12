EUR/GBP traded higher today after it hit support at the crossroads of the 0.8495 level and the upside support line taken from the low of November 24th. However, the recovery remained limited near the 0.8535 barriers, which provided resistance on November 15th and 30th, and support between November 8th and 12th. Overall, as long as the aforementioned upside line remains intact, we would consider the short-term picture to be positive.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO