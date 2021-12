Ok Yep, I know there have only been 14 games played by the Colorado Avalanche. Yep, I know all the arguments as to why it would be too early to do so. Yep, I know why some might view this column as something of a hot take. But I’ll say it anyway: The Avs should give contract extensions right now to Darcy Kuemper and Nazem Kadri, just like they did over the weekend to their coach, Jared Bednar.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO