Environment

Letter: Being pro-life

Quad-Cities Times
 3 days ago

It's totally simple. Climate change threatens human life on this planet. Finding...

qctimes.com

Washington Post

The fundamental deception behind the 'pro-life' movement

As the Supreme Court considers the Mississippi abortion case, pro-choice advocates would do well to expose the fundamental dishonesty in the "pro-life" movement that it is about saving innocent life. Set aside for a moment all the questions about personhood and the fact that many religious traditions do not recognize...
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

Overturning 'Roe' would be the easy part for the pro-life movement

In light of the Supreme Court's oral arguments Wednesday on Mississippi's abortion law, pro-life advocates may have what they've been seeking for decades: A chance to overturn Roe v. Wade. If successful, however, they are likely to find that overturning Roe will be the easiest part of their quest to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Upworthy

It is possible to be morally pro-life and politically pro-choice at the same time.

The legality of abortion is one of the most polarized debates in America—but it doesn't have to be. People have big feelings about abortion, which is understandable. On one hand, you have people who feel that abortion is a fundamental women's rights issue, that our bodily autonomy is not something you can legislate, and that those who oppose abortion rights are trying to control women through oppressive legislation. On the other, you have folks who believe that a fetus is a human individual first and foremost, that no one has the right to terminate a human life, and that those who support abortion rights are heartless murderers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
INFORUM

Letter: Being blessed without burden

The Lord defines gratefulness. It is giving him back the first 10% of what he has graciously given us. It is in this way we can be blessed without burden. It has taken me too many years to learn this. Please learn from my mistakes. I want everyone to be...
MOORHEAD, MN
#Pro Life
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

I don't appreciate letters being edited

While I appreciate the opportunity to express views via Letters to the Editor, it's unfortunate that the titles provided by authors are often and arbitrarily edited, resulting in a disconnect with the context of the letter. My most recent letter, published last week, was headlined "Government Inequity." My expressed concerns...
WATERLOO, IA
Mining Journal

Pro-life rally set for Marquette

MARQUETTE — Overturn Roe: Pro-Life Rally for an end to Roe v. Wade is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday a prayerful, peaceful gathering at Old Marquette City Hall (204 W. Washington St.) According to an Overturn Roe press release: "On Dec. 1st, 2021, the United States Supreme...
MARQUETTE, MI
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Critical race theory isn't being taught outside of universities

Emotional danger? Critical race theory isn't being taught outside of universities. To the editor — Many Republicans and Donald Trump fans are creating a nationwide campaign against critical race theory. They suggest that public schools and students are in emotional danger if they learn about this theory. Most critics don't know that it is a university, Ph.D., graduate school subject. It has never been intended to be a high school subject and it is a theory. Many "right-wingers" might be surprised that it is not being taught in K-12 schools and parts of it lean toward anti-liberalism.
YAKIMA, WA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Northwest Florida Daily News

LETTER: The 'forever' war, political parties and the planet

Real journalism requires training and a resolute search for accuracy, unlike today's versions of the old saying, "Don't confuse me with the facts – my mind's made up." For example, a reader recently resented the phrase "breaking eggs to make an omelet" in describing our final exit from the "forever" war, adding that the military genius in the White House probably wanted a good photo op for 9/11. He clearly prefers FOX and Heritage brands of pronouncements...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Hostile to education

There should be no surprise about a teacher shortage. First we had "No Child Left Behind," forcing teachers to teach to a testing regime rather than educate their students according to the needs of the students. Then we had state legislation that treated teachers as avaricious individuals who had to be economically restrained and their voices muffled about working conditions and benefits. Under that legislation, police were valued higher, as they were allowed more of a voice than teachers, demoting the importance of education.
DAVENPORT, IA
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: A national referendum?

We the people are not being heard by our government. We have a representative government that is not working like a democracy. Our representatives are not acting according to the will of the people. For example, 80-85% of the people want more gun control. That includes both party members and...
ELECTIONS
Washington Times

The right to life trumps women's well-being

The U.S. Supreme Court held oral arguments on Dec. 1 on a landmark case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which challenges the infamous 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Mississippi's attorney general, defending that state's law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, argued that the states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Abilene Reporter-News

Pro-Life: The perspective of a veterinarian/legislator

Our ranching business is focused on beef heifer development and reproduction. As a veterinarian, one of my favorite jobs is early pregnancy diagnosis using ultrasound. The most amazing thing to see is the heartbeat of an unborn calf and witness the beauty of God's creation. As I view the monitor on a steady stream of bovine females traversing the chute, sometimes cowboys and cowgirls take a quick break to gather around to witness this "beating heart" miracle.
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren't doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, but as enemies. Meanwhile, the American founders are being literally taken off of their pedestals in a rejection of the history they represent. And, of course, a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in early 2021, trying to disrupt that most fundamental of U.S. institutions, the peaceful transfer...
ADVOCACY
cbs2iowa.com

Gov. Reynolds joins women leaders in discussing pro-life movement

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Reynolds will be discussing pro-life movements and the role of state lawmakers in protecting life with women leaders including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former U.S Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. This press conference comes days before oral arguments in the Mississippi...
DES MOINES, IA
khqa.com

Pro-life demonstrators pray for Roe v. Wade overturning

JEFFERSON CITY — Several dozen anti-abortion advocates gathered on the steps of the Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday praying over the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in a controversial abortion case. Missouri politicians, lobbyists, and activists spoke at the rally, cautiously optimistic following the SCOTUS hearing. "The Supreme Court is not...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
willmarradio.com

Miller in DC for pro-life rallies, denies contradictory stand on body rights

(Washington DC-) Representative Tim Miller of Prinsburg is in Washington DC this morning, attending pro-life rallies as the U.S. Supreme Court takes up a Mississippi case involving abortion restrictions... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Miller says his stance against abortion and against vaccine mandates is not contradictory...
CONGRESS & COURTS

