COVID: Omicron Variant In San Francisco, Are New Travel Rules Looming?

Before I even arrive at my destination, a coastal town of 219 people, the voyage from San Francisco hinted at something spectacular to come. Driving down Highway 1, the ocean unfurls itself before me, glittering through the sun and fog and reminding me that the Bay Area is as big as it is small. Here, the road twists and turns, abutting the water like you’re cruising down the Amalfi Coast in a hot red convertible. I pass through Pacifica, with its surfers clinging to their boards, wetsuits dripping from their waists, then on through Half Moon Bay and down, down, down, through fields of pumpkins and berries.
Comments / 0