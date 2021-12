Ridgewood NJ, Jack Dorsey’s Square will become Block from December 10 as it expands beyond its original credit card business and starts focusing on blockchain technology. The company remains focused on building tools to help increase access to the economy. It will still trade under the ticker SQ on the NASDAQ. Square Crypto, a part of the company dedicated to advancing crypto, will change its name to Spiral. Jack Dorsey, Square’s CEO, recently stepped down from his other job as Twitter CEO to have more time to dedicate to Square’s growing portfolio.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO