Fair to say this series has been quite a ride so far, as after the success of the Sontarans episode we then had last week’s instalment which seemed to leave quite a lot of people baffled with its proudly Moffatt-esque non-linear storytelling. We can’t say we understood all, or indeed much of it, but there were some nice bits with Yaz and Dan getting to act out of character and some amusing moments, and we’re hopeful that it’ll all be tied up in due course. Should be on slightly safer ground this week, anyway, a sixties-set instalment with some Weeping Angels.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO