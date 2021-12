SANDOWN — Recently two members of the Sandown Garden Club were recognized for their individual accomplishments. Each year, the Merrimack Valley Credit Union holds a photo contest from which twelve selections are made to grace the monthly pages. They received more than 400 submissions for the MVCU 2022 Calendar. The year’s theme was: Beauty in the Unnoticed and Unseen. The category was narrowed down to 36 beautiful images and it was time for the public to vote. It was the Sandown Garden Club’s very own Alison Hartung whose image of a perching owl won and became the March calendar photo.

