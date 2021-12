Signing news obviously is notable, which is a reason why insiders like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport (NFL), Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania (NBA), Jeff Passan, Ken Rosenthal, and Jon Heyman (MLB) and many more in other sports are high-profile media figures. Transaction news certainly isn’t all those people do; they’re often involved in breaking and reporting bigger news stories as well. But it’s a big part of what they do, and that does make it funny when a player breaks his own news about where he’s going, as happened with Marcus Stroman signing with the Chicago Cubs.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO