Economy

TechGig daily tech news digest - Elon Musk makes fun of Apple , Dell is hiring and more

By anjeev.chaturvedi@timesinternet.in
techgig.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top trending news from the world of technology. We have compiled all the latest. Want to know more? Check out the description below:. 1. 5 Programming languages that will get you a job in fintech. Programming Language is the...

content.techgig.com

techgig.com

As part of a class-action settlement, Zoom to pay users $25

In a class-action lawsuit citing security problems, Zoom users might receive up to $25 (approximately Rs 1874). During the Covid era, the video conferencing app's popularity increased. It's still one of the most widely used video conferencing systems. On the other hand,. Zoom. is said to have jeopardised its users'...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

'Metaverse' hype fuels booming digital property market

The idea of spending millions on non-existent land may sound ludicrous -- but feverish predictions of a virtual reality future are pushing investors to bet big on digital real estate. This week, New York-based company Republic Realm announced it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land through The Sandbox, one of several "virtual world" websites where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. That came hot on the heels of a $2.4-million land purchase in late November on a rival platform, Decentraland, by Canadian crypto company Tokens.com. And days before that, Barbados announced plans to open a "metaverse embassy" in Decentraland. Such websites bill themselves as a prototype of the metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
techgig.com

Samsung planning to launch more Galaxy A series phones in 2022

Samsung is expected to release more water-resistant Galaxy A series mid-range smartphones in 2022. The company has already produced nearly half a dozen water-resistant Galaxy A series smartphones this year, including the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, and A72, according to reports. Samsung will achieve IPxx dust and water...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Here’s why: Metaverse is more than just a dream to Zuckerberg

The company, formerly known as Facebook , has staked a significant amount of money on the. and guided visitors through its dizzying vision of the future in October, he boosted the already famous phrase. However, "the metaverse" is a much larger — and more perplexing — concept. It's become a...
INTERNET

