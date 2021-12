Puljujarvi posted an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins. Puljujarvi briefly left the Oilers' bench in the third period, but he was back in time to set up Connor McDavid for an empty-net goal. With a goal and two assists in his last four games, Puljujarvi has taken his demotion to the third line in stride. The winger has 17 points, 51 shots on net, a plus-8 rating and 21 hits through 21 contests overall. Whether he can drive play on a line separate from McDavid or Leon Draisaitl remains to be seen, but Puljujarvi's fantasy managers should hold onto him in case he returns to a top-six role.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO