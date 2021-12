DALLAS -- For the fourth time in their past five games, the Stars found the win column. But this one was arguably their most convincing of the season. The Stars delivered their finest defensive effort of the season, which in turn led to offense. They held Connor McDavid off the scoresheet, snapping his 17-game point streak to start the season, and limited Leon Draisaitl to just one assist. The Oilers, who entered the game with the second-most goals in the NHL, were limited to only 22 shots.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO