Barbados has become the latest Commonwealth country to remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state.The Caribbean nation became a republic during a ceremony on Tuesday, after 40 years under the British monarchy.The Queen sent her “warmest good wishes” to the new republic of Barbados, and said she anticipated “the continuation of the friendship between our two countries and people”.She said in a message to the new president, Dame Sandra Mason, and her citizens: “On this significant occasion and your assumption of office as the first president of Barbados, I extend my congratulations to you and all Barbadians.“I first...

