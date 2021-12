The F-35 and Gripen will be left to duke it out after the surprise removal of the Boeing jet from the competition. The Canadian government has confirmed reports that the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Block III has been knocked out of its Future Fighter Capability Project that seeks to find a replacement for the existing CF-18 Hornet fleet. This development is the latest twist in an increasingly protracted competition that was launched in its current form in 2017.

