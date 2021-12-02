ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: A trillion-dollar wager that interest rates won't rise far

By Yoruk Bahceli
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Dec 2 (Reuters) - A build up of bets on rising interest rates has done nothing to derail a stock market rally based on conviction that policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks will go nowhere near as far as it did in the past.

A fresh bout of COVID-linked uncertainty has seen markets backtrack slightly on the hefty rate hikes priced in next year from the Fed, Bank of England and others. But Fed boss Jerome Powell's most recent comments indicate he is on track to raise rates several times in the next two years. read more

Stock markets have been mostly unfazed by rate rise talk - equity funds have seen inflows every week this year, save two. In a world where bonds, on an inflation-adjusted basis, yield far below 0%, there is simply no alternative, investors say.

And those negative "real" yields, alongside stubbornly low longer-dated government borrowing costs, flattening yield curves and soaring equities, all rely on the view that terminal rates - or where central bank policy rates will peak - will be lower than in previous cycles.

The previous Fed rate hike cycle peaked at 2.25%-2.5% in 2018. But the upcoming cycle will end below 2%, according to euro-dollar futures' view of U.S. rates in five years, a proxy for the terminal rate .

That bet, which is lower than the 2.5% the Fed itself projects, reflects the belief that policy tightening may end before interest rates hit the Fed's 2% inflation target. It implies "real" U.S. interest rates will remain negative.

It's a similar picture in the euro zone and Britain, where terminal rates are seen just above 0% and just below 1% respectively.

"What equity markets are saying (is) ... interest rates won't get very high and real yields will stay low," said Craig Inches, head of rates and cash at Royal London Asset Management.

"Bond markets are saying ... we will hold long-end yields low because we think (rates) will rise, then come straight back down again."

Eurodollar futures rate hike bets

But there is no margin for error.

A trillion dollars have poured into global stocks this year - more than the prior 19 years combined - taking share price valuations to ever new highs. Corporate bond risk premia are historically low, while cumulative household, corporate and sovereign debt rocketed $36 trillion during the pandemic. read more

For this reason, many reckon real U.S. yields - currently at minus 1% on the 10-year benchmark - will need to stay sub-zero for years, if not decades. And yields remain stubbornly low on long-dated bonds - 10-year Treasuries peaked just below 1.8% this year.

"What's been driving the longer part of the curve is an expectation that once central banks start raising rates they won't be able to get anywhere near levels they got to in prior hiking cycles," said Barnaby Martin, head of credit strategy at BofA.

TIGHTROPE

Crucial to estimating the terminal rate is the natural or neutral rate, sometimes called r-star - the equilibrium level of rates where full employment co-exists with stable inflation.

This rate has been in steady decline across the developed world. Reasons range from ageing populations to high savings rates and the United States is no exception, with the inflation-adjusted r* falling to around 0.4% last year, from 2.5% in 2007.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

The risk is neutral rates turn out higher than markets project.

Long bond yields, suppressed by huge demand for safe securities, are a misleading indicator, some argue.

Second, early and aggressive rate hikes priced in relative to the Fed's own projections suggest investors are not buying the Fed's shift to flexible average inflation targeting (FAIT). With FAIT, the Fed aims for inflation to average 2% over time and will tolerate temporary overshoots.

Guneet Dhingra, Morgan Stanley's head of U.S. rates strategy, noted the Fed aimed to raise the neutral rate when it launched its new inflation strategy.

"To the extent you can call the FAIT framework successful, you can also say the Fed has been successful in lifting the neutral rate higher than the last cycle," Dhingra said, predicting the terminal rate may end up above 2.5%.

Rates could be lifted too by greater corporate spending, better productivity and above all, labour market changes. Here, economists will watch the NAIRU rate - the lowest unemployment can go without boosting inflation.

The question is whether the pandemic will reverse a years-long NAIRU slide, if for instance workers gain more wage bargaining power.

NAIRU rate

There is no sign yet of a wage spiral, although current labour shortages mean the market's terminal rate bets may face challenges.

And if shortages ease, that may increase the likelihood that the Fed sticks to the rate hike cycle it currently projects.

A "violent" repricing of long bonds is a risk, says Ludovic Colin, portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management.

"For equities to sustain the current valuation they have, it's going to be a very tight rope they are walking."

Fed dot plot

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Additional reporting by Sujata Rao Editing by Sujata Rao and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

u.today

Peter Schiff Names Real Reason Behind Bitcoin Drop

The famous Bitcoin and crypto critic, Peter Schiff, provided his Twitter subscribers with a potential reason behind one of the largest corrections on the cryptocurrency market this year. According to Schiff, Bitcoin's correction was tied directly to the Fed's action toward risk assets like cryptocurrencies and some stocks. Previously, Jerome...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
Reuters

Asia lags as U.S., Euro stock futures rally

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets lagged a bounce in U.S. and European futures on Monday, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. November's mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of a more...
STOCKS
Person
Jerome Powell
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
#Inflation#U S Interest Rates#Equity Markets#The U S Federal Reserve#Covid#Fed#Bank Of England
Investor's Business Daily

Homebuilding Stocks Rise On Foundation Of High Demand, Low Interest Rates

While the broad stock market sank below key levels Friday on a disappointing job report, homebuilding stocks held up relatively well. Strong and widespread demand for housing as well as historically low mortgage rates are helping to fuel earnings growth and investors' appetite for homebuilders. Top Homebuilding Stocks Several top-performing homebuilders are at or…
MARKETS
Telegraph

Traders slash odds on December interest rate rise

Markets abandoned their bets on an interest rate rise this month after one of the Bank of England’s most hawkish officials said there was a case to “wait and see” on the impact of omicron. Michael Saunders, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee, said the new variant could...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
wincountry.com

U.S. Treasuries saw largest weekly inflows in more than a year – BoFA

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasuries saw their biggest inflows since October 2020 while investment grade and high yield bond funds saw large outflows on concerns of surging inflation and a hawkish Federal Reserve, BofA said in a weekly report on Thursday. Cash funds saw the biggest weekly inflows at $27.1...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank hawk Saunders signals rate hikes might wait for Omicron data

One of the main supporters of raising the Bank of England’s base rate has signalled a softening of his stance.Michael Saunders has been a lone voice to raise rates on the committee that sets them.But in a speech on Friday, he said he will assess the impact the new Covid variant Omicron might have on the economy before December’s vote on the issue.“At present, given the new Omicron Covid variant has only been detected quite recently, there could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence on its possible effects on public health outcomes and hence on the economy,”...
BUSINESS
Reuters

US Nov payrolls rise falls far short, but jobless rate down

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. employment increased far less than expected in November, likely as millions of unemployed Americans remained home despite companies boosting wages, generous jobless benefits expiring and schools fully reopening. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists...
BUSINESS
Reuters

