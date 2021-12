The Vikings placed cornerback Patrick Peterson on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, meaning they could be without another defensive starter on Sunday against the Lions. Peterson said before the season he is vaccinated against COVID-19, so his placement on the reserve list suggests he tested positive for a breakthrough case of the virus. If he is asymptomatic, he can return with two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart; if Peterson has symptoms, he would need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and 48 hours without symptoms before he can come back. Otherwise, he would have to be away from the team for 10 days.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO