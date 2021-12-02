ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

9 of 14 picked for jury for trial in Daunte Wright's death

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, AMY FORLITI
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- The jury for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright's shooting death was more than halfway complete after two days of jury selection. Nine people - five women and four men - were seated heading into Thursday's round of jury selection for...

