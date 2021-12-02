L-S Hawks score dominating sweep over BGM

SULLY — A dominant second half allowed Lynnville-Sully’s boys basketball team to pull away from BGM during South Iowa Cedar League play on Tuesday night.

Conner Maston and Kale Ehresman both had career-high scoring nights, the Hawks outscored the Bears 39-13 in the final two quarters and L-S won its season and conference opener 63-32.

“The boys fought hard defensively all night,” L-S boys basketball coach Nick Harthoorn said. “We were able to hold them to 13 second-half points. We struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the first half. Fortunately, we were able to get it going in the second half.”

L-S (1-0 overall, 1-0 in SICL play) led 13-10 after one quarter and held a 24-19 lead at halftime. The Hawks out-rebounded the Bears 41-33, turned it over just 10 times and got 14 points from their bench.

The Hawks had a 14-2 advantage in second-chance points and a 15-5 surplus in points off turnovers.

Maston’s career night included 20 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals and Ehresman added a career-best 12 points and two rebounds.

Corder Noun Harder registered 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals and Ryan Annee chipped in eight points, 11 boards and three assists.

Mason Rodibaugh collected five points and 10 rebounds, Josh Hardenbrook scored five points, Mathias Torres grabbed three rebounds and Lucas Sieck dished out a pair of assists.

BGM fell to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

GIRLS

Lynnville-Sully 61, BGM 23

A big first quarter got Lynnville-Sully’s girls basketball team off to a great start and the Hawks rolled to an easy win over BGM on Tuesday.

L-S scored 24 points in the first and downed the Bears 61-23 during SICL action.

The Hawks led 24-9 after one and 40-17 at halftime. They outscored BGM 12-2 in the fourth.

“I thought we took steps forward on defense, getting the rotations we need and our rebounding improved in the second half,” L-S girls basketball coach Jerry Hulsing said. “Our ball movement on offense was good. We found the open girl, which made for easy/good shots.”

The Hawks shot 42 percent from the floor, made 6-of-20 from 3-point range and buried just 9-of-21 from the foul line.

L-S had 13 steals, scored 28 points in the paint and converted 27 points off 32 BGM turnovers.

Reagan McFarland led the Hawks (2-1, 1-0) with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Natalie Nikkel added 12 points, four rebounds and two assists, Majesta Vos tallied nine points, five boards and two assists and Aubree Arthur chipped in seven points, four rebounds and two blocks.

Greenlee Smock tallied five points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, Alexy Conover had three points, two rebounds and three steals, Brooke Conover grabbed three boards and Morgan Jones swiped two steals.

BGM dropped to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in league play.