ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hoeven helps introduce Strategic Petroleum Reserve legislation

Minot Daily News
 3 days ago

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, on Wednesday joined Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the committee, in introducing the Strategic Production Response (SPR) Act. The legislation prioritizes...

www.minotdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Williston Daily Herald

Curtailing Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases and more things to know in energy this week

Republican lawmakers are not happy about releases from the nation’s emergency oil reserve. They have introduced legislation to curtail future releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for any reason other than a severe energy supply interruption — at least until the Secretary of the Interior has issued a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands and waters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Williston Daily Herald

North Dakota unimpressed by release of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserves

North Dakota is not impressed by the Biden Administration’s recent announcement it will release 50 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves alongside China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. The nation’s petroleum reserve is intended for emergencies. Most analysts have said a unilateral release...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nd.gov

Burgum statement on Biden administration’s plan to release 50M barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. Department of Energy will make available releases of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to address high gas prices and supply-demand imbalance. “Today’s announcement that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Must Read Alaska

Congressman Young statement on release of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve: ‘Sad day for our country’

Alaska Congressman Don Young released the following statement in response to President Biden’s decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve:. “Across Alaska and the rest of our nation, hardworking American families are feeling the impacts of rising fuel prices. These costs touch every part of daily life. Whether it is increased heating expenses, more expensive groceries, or essential goods and services being out of reach, there is no doubt that oil prices and our dependence on OPEC are causing unnecessary stress on parents and their children. Today’s move by President Biden to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is historical, but not the kind of headline news that should be celebrated. Very frankly, we did not need to get to this point, and we are only here because the Administration has stifled American resource exploration and hamstrung our hardworking energy labor force at every turn. Congress created the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a security strategy to protect our nation from oil shortages during natural and economic disasters. Let me be very clear: this is not a crisis necessitating a dip into our strategic oil reserves; rather, this is an emergency created purely by political malfeasance and broken promises. Anybody paying attention to this Administration’s energy policies is not surprised.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDVM 25

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito introduces legislation to block undocumented immigrants from receiving federal legal settlements

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) introduced legislation on Thursday to prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving federal dollars through certain legal settlements. The bill, labeled as the “Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act” (authored by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)), comes as a response to the Biden Administration’s possible plans […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
John Hoeven
Person
John Barrasso
The Independent

Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

The Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.Earlier Thursday, congressional leaders announced they had finally reached an agreement to keep the government running for 11 more weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $7 billion to aid Afghanistan evacuees.Once the House voted to approve the measure, senators soon announced an agreement that would allow them to vote on it quickly.“I am glad...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to finalize a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KX News

KX Conversation: Eugene Graner talks Biden’s decision to release 50M barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

President Joe Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in order to lower gas prices for Americans. Nationally, gas prices average $3.40 a gallon; that’s $1.30 more than what people were paying a year ago. For our Nov. 23 edition of KX Conversation, we brought in Eugene […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Oil And Gas#Energy Production#American#Interior
Fox News

Senator James Lankford: President Biden Does Not Have Authority To Mandate Covid Vaccination For The National Guard

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about Oklahoma National Guard members who have refused COVID-19 vaccination are under threat of losing their pay. Lankford says the National Guard is under a governor’s authority unless they are active and sent overseas when they are under the leadership of the President of the United States. Lankford says Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has said he will not mandate vaccines for the troops that are in Oklahoma command. Lankford is part of legislation that would push back on cutting off the pay of National Guard members who are unvaccinated. Lankford also discussed the Supreme Court listening to oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is about a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks. Lankford says he is confident the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v Wade. When asked about Senator Jeanne Shaheen saying there will be a revolution if Roe v Wade is overturned, Lankford responded Shaheen is basically threatening Supreme Court Justices if they overturn Roe v Wade. Lankford also said that it is factually not true that overturning Roe v Wade will end abortion in America and it shows you the left’s main priority is the right to take the lives of children.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
themreport.com

Mortgage Insurance Deduction Legislation Introduced

In 2006, Congress enacted legislation allowing a deduction for MI premium payments, and although this provision has been extended due to its importance to middle-class homeowners, it currently remains temporary. “Making this deduction on mortgage insurance premium payments permanent and giving hard-working families some breathing room is long overdue,” said...
INCOME TAX
thebossmagazine.com

U.S. Tapping Into Strategic Reserves

50 million extra barrels of oil rolling out over next few months. Amid record-high gas prices, the U.S. is tapping into its strategic reserves in hopes adding more supply brings costs at the pump down. “Today, the President is announcing that the Department of Energy will make available releases of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YubaNet

Biden Announces Release from Strategic Petroleum Reserve As Part of Ongoing Efforts to Lower Prices, Address Lack of Supply Around the World

November 23, 2021 – Over the last 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic forced an unprecedented global economic shutdown. As the world is re-opening from a near economic standstill, countries across the globe are grappling with the challenges that arise as consumer demand for goods outpaces supply. But here in the United States, the economic recovery is stronger and faster than anywhere else in the world – according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the US is the only one of the major economies to have returned to pre-pandemic gross domestic product levels – in large part due to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which funded and facilitated a nationwide vaccination program, provided resources to schools and small businesses to keep them open in the face of COVID waves and put money in the pockets of those hit hardest by the pandemic. As a result of the strong recovery in the United States, Americans have nearly $100 more per month in disposable income in their pockets this year, even as COVID has continued to complicate the economic recovery around the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy