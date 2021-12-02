ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Cherwell crash: Driver dies in hospital after two-car collision

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver has died in hospital after a collision involving two cars. The crash, involving a black Renault Clio and a silver Audi A1...

www.bbc.com

Related
WHIO Dayton

Man dies after crashing car into Sidney house

SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:34 p.m.:. Crews on scene have confirmed to News Center 7 that a person has died after crashing their vehicle into a house in Sidney. Sgt. Ed Garrett, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, Edward Gunter, 65, of Sidney, was pronounced dead on scene.
SIDNEY, OH
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Two die in car crash on Parks Highway

A man and woman are dead after their car lost traction and collided with an oncoming vehicle Thursday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. at Mile 353 of the Parks Highway, according to Alaska State Troopers. Jesse Kataiaroak, 55, of Fairbanks, and Donna Tremblay, 44, of Fairbanks, were pronounced dead on scene.
FAIRBANKS, AK
The Independent

Man hit and killed by firework at vigil for victims of fatal car crash

A man has died after being hit by a firework while attending a vigil for two car crash victims.The 52-year-old was taken to hospital after being seriously injured during the incident in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on 19 November.Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed he died in hospital a week later on 26 November.The force said the man was “injured by a firework” during a vigil held near to Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club.Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.The vigil is thought to have been held for Reiss Jarvis, 21, and Karl Young, 34, who...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

State Patrol Identifies Driver Killed in Amherst Crash

AMHERST, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin State Patrol has identified the 30-year-old Northwoods man who was killed in a construction zone crash near Amherst last week. Officers say Jeffrey M Warmuth was driving his Chevy Traverse eastbound on US 10 when he came to a work zone that featured a single lane closure. His vehicle struck a construction truck and trailer performing maintenance in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Three people in hospital after multi-car crash in the Highlands

Three people were taken to hospital after a three-car smash in the Highlands Police Scotland said the crash happened on the A9 at Cuach, about four miles north of Dalwhinnie, at 6.36pm on Friday.A black Vauxhall Zafira, a red Audi A3 and a silver Volkswagen Touran were involved.Officers said two men and a woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to please get in touch.“In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the cars or who may have dashcam footage that can help with our investigation.“If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 2819 of 3 December.” Read More Passports to be taken off illegal drug users in Boris Johnson’s new crackdownWhat the papers say – December 5Travel industry fury as Covid pre-departure tests return
ACCIDENTS
Hopewell Valley News

Two children in vehicle traveling wrong way die after collision with Old Bridge patrol car

The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal vehicle collision that occurred on Thanksgiving in North Brunswick, where two children sustained fatal injuries. The decedents’ identities are not being released at this time. According to the preliminary investigation, the fatal incident occurred on Nov. 25 at 11:35...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Herald

Gurnee woman, 64, dies after two-car crash Saturday

A 64-year-old Gurnee woman was killed Saturday in a two-car collision on Route 41 in an unincorporated area near Gurnee, Lake County authorities said Sunday. The woman's 2020 Subaru was traveling south on Route 41 at about noon when it collided with a 2022 Hyundai that was making a left turn from northbound Route 41 onto westbound Stearns School Road, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
smithfieldtimes.com

Truck driver dies in crash

A log truck driver died in a crash in Carrsville on Monday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened at 9:35 a.m., according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya. Troopers arrived on scene in the 900 block of Old Myrtle Road found that the log truck, a 1999 Western Star tractor-trailer, had overturned, entrapping the driver, who succumbed to injuries at the scene.
CARRSVILLE, VA

