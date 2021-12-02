LiveOne Launches Android Automotive App Expanding Its Music And Podcasting Services To Reach Next Generation Connected Vehicles
Patented Technology and Award-Winning Service to Become the Latest In-Dashboard Application Across Vehicles Featuring Android Automotive. LiveOne, a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records and Custom...martechseries.com
