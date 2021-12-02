ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Google Doodle honors Georges Seurat, the French painter who invented Pointillism

By Kyle Bradshaw
9to5Google
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has replaced their homepage logo with artwork in the style of Georges Seurat, the French painter who created Pointillism. Georges Pierre Seurat was born on December 2, 1859 in Paris, France to a wealthy family. In his teen years, Seurat studied fine art at Parisian schools like the École des...

9to5google.com

