Dreamscape Immersive and Zoe Immersive Partner to Simplify 3D Creation for Collaborative Virtual Reality Experiences
Zoe’s no-code immersive 3D-creation platform will support Dreamscape Learn virtual classrooms, as well as Dreamscape VR applications, for enterprise and government. Dreamscape Immersive, the world’s leading location-based virtual reality company, today announced it has licensed the technology behind Zoe Immersive’s 3D creation platform. Zoe’s easy-to-use, cross-platform no-code 3D world creator toolset...martechseries.com
