ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Dreamscape Immersive and Zoe Immersive Partner to Simplify 3D Creation for Collaborative Virtual Reality Experiences

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoe’s no-code immersive 3D-creation platform will support Dreamscape Learn virtual classrooms, as well as Dreamscape VR applications, for enterprise and government. Dreamscape Immersive, the world’s leading location-based virtual reality company, today announced it has licensed the technology behind Zoe Immersive’s 3D creation platform. Zoe’s easy-to-use, cross-platform no-code 3D world creator toolset...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
chainstoreage.com

Nike offers immersive virtual experience on gaming platform

Nike is creating a sophisticated, interactive space within a popular digital gaming environment. The global athletic brand is launching a proprietary virtual world called “Nikeland” on the popular Roblox digital gaming platform. Virtual buildings and fields inside Nikeland are based on the company’s real-life Beaverton, Ore., headquarters, and hold detailed arenas where Roblox players compete in various mini-games.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

aytm Announces Immersive Shopping Experience Reimagined as an Agile Shelf Test

Aytm (Ask Your Target Market), the leading consumer insights platform for some of the world’s most notable brands, creative agencies and marketing consultancies, has announced the launch of their state-of-the-art Agile Shelf Test. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jordan Glazier, CEO at Wildfire Systems. aytm announces immersive shopping experience...
INTERNET
TrendHunter.com

Experimental Immersive Experiences

OASIS immersion is Canada’s largest permanent immersive experience that opened at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. The experience consists of three immersive galleries, two light installations, and a lounge area with a café and boutique. The experience is 2,200 m2 of space, divided into separate sections guests can walk...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dreamscape Immersive#Virtual Collaboration#Vr#Holotech Studios Inc#Animaze
martechseries.com

Datawords Partners with Contentful to Accelerate Localized Digital Experience for Global Clients

Datawords Group, the global leader in multicultural technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business. Through this partnership, Datawords and Contentful will provide businesses with an advanced approach combining technology integration and cultural intelligence to facilitate the work of in-house digital teams, all while improving the user experience of individual customers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Redbox Deploying Digital Video Signage on an Expected 4,000 Kiosks Through Partnership With Velocity MSC Expanding Promotional Capabilities

With rollout more than 50% complete, screens provide Redbox a powerful new way to promote new movie releases as well as its free streaming service, and offer advertising opportunities that will be seen by millions of consumers in high traffic locations. Redbox, a leading entertainment company, announced it has deployed...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Revieve® Launches AI Makeup Advisor to Help Brands and Retailers Deliver a Personalized Digital Beauty Experience Spanning the Customer Journey

Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, today announced the launch of its AI Makeup Advisor. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Martin Wilson, Co-founder and Director at Bright. “Not only is it...
MAKEUP
martechseries.com

TPGi Is Excited to Announce the Product Launch of Jaws Connect, a First-Of-Its-Kind Solution That Delivers Direct Assistive Technology User Feedback

TPGi is excited to announce the product launch of JAWS Connect, a first-of-its-kind solution that delivers assistive technology user feedback directly to the enterprise organizations seeking to deliver accessible digital experiences. TPGi is excited to announce the product launch of JAWS Connect, a first-of-its-kind solution that delivers assistive technology user...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
martechseries.com

Bavard Introduces Game-Changing Dialogue Service Using Contextual AI to Train Chatbots on More Human-Like Interactions

Bavard is helping businesses build their brand with smart, automated conversations that support, engage, and convert customers around the clock. Bavard is excited to announce its new Dialogue Service, a machine learning model that utilizes contextual AI. This game-changing functionality empowers companies to train their smart chatbot using a few different conversation examples and enables the bot to contextualize various interactions to provide even more human-like responses. This differentiating feature sets Bavard apart from most other chatbot companies.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Sendbird, the #1 In-App Chat API, Debuts New Features While Making Enablement for Developers Easier Than Ever

Company introduces offline messaging in all SDKs, message threading in UI Kits, and an innovative push notification tool for monitoring and debugging; Sendbird continues to showcase its developer-first approach and commitment to integration. Sendbird, the leading mobile engagement and communication company across in-app chat, voice and video, today announced several...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Scala Announces the Release of Flagship Digital Signage Platform Scala Enterprise 12.60

Scala today announced the latest release of its flagship digital signage platform, Scala Enterprise version 12.60, which delivers unparalleled fidelity into network health for enterprises deploying Scala technology at scale. Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies, has made significant resource investment to enhance the platform, having Enterprise 12.60 as the third major release in the past two years.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Crypto Hypers Launches Creative Solutions to Solve Marketing and Fundraising Problems for Crypto Projects

Crypto Hypers has launched a set of creative solutions to help crypto and blockchain-based projects solve their marketing and fundraising problems. The primary mission of Crypto Hypers is to help upcoming crypto projects improve their growth and development via its creative solutions and revolutionary ideas. Earlier this month, Al Jazeera published a report that revealed the crypto market surpassed the $3 trillion mark. New projects are launched into the industry, but most of them find it difficult to scale.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Optevo Innovation Fosters Work-Life Synergy

Optevo recently unveiled its next-generation collaboration software – robust simplicity approach to bringing structure to personal productivity and teamwork (collaboration) – one that empowers employees to get time back in their day. “Being happier, more productive, and empowering each other to be our best selves is foundational to everything we...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Gold Data built a state-of the art tailor-made network for Amazon Web Services in Latin America and with it we won the Best OTT Partnership award at the Global Carrier Awards 2021

Gold Data is truly honored to be Global Carrier Awards’ 2021 biggest winner, with awards for Best OTT Partnership, Best Post Covid-19 Business Transformation and Best Data Service Innovation. Gold Data, the leading network provider in Latin America, was the recipient of three 2021 Global Carrier awards in the categories...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Yellowfin Launches Guided Natural Language Query, Making True Self-service Analytics Available to Everyone

Regardless of data expertise, version 9.7 provides everyone a simple way to ask hard questions of their data. Yellowfin, a world-leading and innovative analytics vendor, has today announced the general availability of Guided NLQ (Natural Language Query), leveraging natural language processing to enable anyone — regardless of skill level and expertise — to ask data questions in plain language and instantly receive the answer in Yellowfin. Guided NLQ is available as part of Yellowfin’s latest release, Yellowfin 9.7, which also launched today.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Avaamo Unveils the Broadest and Most Comprehensive Multilingual Support in the Conversational AI Industry

Avaamo’s Conversational AI Platform now supports 114 languages and dialects for Voice and Digital Assistants. Avaamo, a leader in Conversational AI platform, today announced its support for 114 languages and dialects across its platform to enhance the global deployments of Customer Experience (CX) and Employee self-service use-cases. Avaamo is already...
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

PORTL CEO on 'Real' Experience of Hologram Platform vs. AR, Metaverse

Hologram communication platform maker PORTL is looking to take communication to the next level. Founder and CEO David Nussbaum joined Cheddar to talk about the company's recent $12 million Series A funding round that will be used to bring the concept of holoportation to market. Nussbaum noted his hologram technology is just not comparable to augmented reality or virtual metaverses because the image projection is happening in real-time and in actual reality. "Well, unlike VR or AR, we're 'R.' We're real. You don't need a headset. You don't need wearables. You don't need to download anything. It's incredible," he said.
TECHNOLOGY
enstarz.com

I Got An Early Look At Dreamscape's Virtual Experiences At AMC Garden State Plaza - And One Day I'll Get To Tell My Grandkids About It

If you're like me, you knew even in early 2020 that, despite everything, movie theaters weren't going anywhere. There was reason for concern, sure, and there still is; Now with the rise of simulatneous streaming releases, and with so much content available on demand in general, there's not as much need for people to go out just to see a movie. If you're seeing a movie in theaters, you either really care about it, or you really love movie theaters.
MOVIES
bedroomproducersblog.com

Create Immersive 3D Audio With NovoNotes 3DX ($348)

NovoNotes 3DX is a revolutionary new tool for spatial reproduction and simulation of sound. You can download the 5-minute trial version for free at their website. While editing your music or sound designing for your new video, directionality is always a challenge. Even if you have the correct samples, the impact of the sound will not be satisfactory if the sound comes from the wrong direction.
ELECTRONICS
Interior Design

HLD Art & Design Creates Immersive Space at One Courtyard Experience Center in Shenzhen

Its purpose is to function as a property sales center. But at the One Courtyard Experience Center in Shenzhen, HLD Art & Design took advantage of the building’s open interior space to do much more. The design team populated the center with original works from a number of artists, creating an immersive journey that seeks to examine the intersection between people, technology, and nature. In the central leisure area, for example, is an installation called “Nature Technology and Nature / Mimicry Organism Series,” featuring silver umbrella-shaped metal pieces on a grid-pattern backdrop wall. Guests can sit on wavy blue sofas in wash of sounds that mix mechanical and natural. It’s all designed using curatorial thinking to get the creative juices flowing.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy