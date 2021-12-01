ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Love & Murder

By Kathryn Maier
liquor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampari and green Chartreuse are two of the most polarizing liqueurs in the cocktail world. Most people love them, but many don’t. The former’s bitterness and the latter’s biting, boozy herbaceousness can overwhelm sensitive palates; both, if used injudiciously, can render a cocktail spiky and unbalanced. The two aren’t...

www.liquor.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonguide.com

Latkes=Love

Now that Hanukkah has officially begun, it’s once again time for Harvard Square’s 14th annual Everybody Loves Latkes Party to help enhance the celebration. Latkes—oil-fried potato pancakes that are an essential part of Jewish cuisine, especially during the Festival of Lights to recognize the miracle of the oil lasting for eight days for the ancient Maccabees—are, as one would expect, a central part of this popular event at Brattle Plaza on December 4 from 2–3 p.m., yet there’s so much more. Free samples of starchy goodness are accompanied by fresh jelly doughnuts (from the local Dunkin, of course) as well as live music from Joe Kessler (pictured) and this Klezmer band, Klezwoods, who play traditional songs of the season. All of this is one key part of the Square’s five-week-long Sparklefest, which extends the yuletide spirit through New Year’s Eve and includes Shopover Weekend December 10–12, which encompasses a host of both free outdoor events and ticketed happenings along with plenty of shopping, dining and overnight stay opportunities; the Harvard Square Holiday Fairs, a cornucopia of craftspeople and importers selling high-quality, affordable gifts from December 10–12 and 17–18; and the kickoff of the Holiday Giving Tree, a charity endeavor that offers donations of warm clothing and other treats to those who need them, in Brattle Plaza on December 11 from 3–4 p.m.
FOOD & DRINKS
glenarborsun.com

A spoonful of love

The spoon, a sturdy one, was the kind she’d use to stir batter for a yellow cake, swirl yeast in a mixing bowl or dish up turkey dressing into a covered dish for Thanksgiving dinner. Stainless USA was imprinted on the back of the handle. It was probably purchased at the Ben Franklin Five and Dime where Grandpa bought most of her kitchen utensils. Grandma didn’t care for shopping for such things, and Grandpa had a knack for finding various kitchenware – Pyrex baking dishes, small glass custard cups, a special pan for poaching eggs – so a couple spoons, being practical, were added to an assortment of items in the top drawer of her Hoosier kitchen cabinet.
FOOD & DRINKS
palmspringslife.com

Serving Love

Brian Harke and Matthew Winks launched Racquet Club Spirits with a bourbon whiskey and vodka. They hope to add gin and tequila in the future. A marketing director and commercial producer together for more than 30 years, Movie Colony couple Brian Harke and Matthew Winks have spun their passion for cocktails into a new line of Palm Springs-inspired spirits, Racquet Club Spirits.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Michigan Daily

Food is love

On a late night some time ago, I sat and watched as my mom made cupcakes for Teacher’s Appreciation Week at my elementary school. She skillfully danced through the kitchen. Her execution of the chocolate and vanilla cupcakes recipe was like choreography she had perfected. I wouldn’t be surprised if she could cook with her eyes closed considering all the time she spent in the kitchen. Despite the late hours, the repeated beating of the mixer and the opening and closing of the oven ensued, and she worked meticulously as the night went on. I remember a specific moment where she let me play with a little bit of icing — I practiced my calligraphy as though mine could amount to her 20-plus years of experience icing words. At that moment, I stopped and asked her why she wanted to make all my teachers cupcakes in the first place.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Food Drink#Beverages#Campari#Green Chartreuse#Daiquiri
liquor.com

Absinthe Suissesse

This traditional New Orleans brunch cocktail certainly is an eye-opener, what with its hefty pour of absinthe, the anise-flavored spirit that clocks in at up to 148 proof. Its name is a nod to Switzerland’s traditional role in absinthe production, a spirit often more commonly associated with France. As with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
liquor.com

Luigi Bormioli Atelier Pinot Noir Wine Glass Review

We purchased the Luigi Bormioli Atelier Pinot Noir Wine Glass so our reviewer could put it to the test in their home bar. Read on for the full review. Luigi Bormioli Atelier Pinot Noir glasses offer a flattering shape that compliments wine’s aromas (wide middle, more narrow opening) though falls slightly short in the weight department. Although heavy in the hand, the glass provides a solid environment for allowing wines to show well and merits its $12 (approx.) per stem price point, though we’ve found comparable items for even less.
DRINKS
Thrillist

How to Shop and Cook for Feast of the Seven Fishes

The first time I tried to recreate my mom’s lasagna in the United States, I felt sad. It was my freshman year of college in Boston, and to comfort that lingering—and inevitable—feeling of homesickness of the first few months, I had decided to treat myself with some authentic Italian flavors. I picked a Christmas classic in my family: lasagna. My lasagna would be like Proust’s madeleine.
RECIPES
liquor.com

The 10 Best Gifts for Champagne Lovers in 2021, According to Experts

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. They say that nothing shows you care like a bottle of booze, though when it comes to thoughtfully gifting, offering...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
getboulder.com

For the Love of Chocolate

If you think you love chocolate, you need to hear about the ancient Aztecs. They believed that cacao was a gift from the god Quetzalcoatl, and that it had magical, or even divine, powers. Cacao beans were so valuable in Aztec society that they were used as a form of currency. The notorious Aztec ruler, Montezuma II, supposedly drank gallons of chocolate every day, for energy and as an aphrodisiac.
BOULDER, CO
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Rottentomatoes.com

The Pursuit of Love

Though it's not always as clever as it fancies itself, The Pursuit of Love's spot-on casting and stylish proceedings prove a delicious enough diversion. The percentage of Approved Tomatometer Critics who have given this movie a positive review. AUDIENCE SCORE 39%. Average Rating: 2.9/5. Total Count: 18. The percentage of...
MOVIES
islipbulletin.net

Stitched with love

While most high school seniors are busy enough with classes and extracurriculars, East Islip student Emily Blair decided to add on to that list by creating her own small business that gives back. Last October, Blair began making crochet blankets for fun with a friend after seeing tutorials on the...
EAST ISLIP, NY
liquor.com

3 Books Recommended by Authors Every Bartender Should Read

Inspiration comes from all over, and that includes books written by fellow bar pros. For the final installation of this Bar Books series, we took a round-robin approach, asking a well-known bartender for a bar book, published in the past or recently, that has provided inspiration, then approaching the author of that book to ask the same question, and so on down the line. Look closely, and you’ll spot threads connecting key moments in recent cocktail history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Domaine

How to Elevate Your Home With Art That Will Never Go Out of Style

How to Elevate Your Home With Art That Will Never Go Out of Style. Buying art can be a rite of passage. That first time you invest in a piece that isn’t a thumb-tacked poster from your college bookstore feels like, “Yes, I’m an adult now! I am an art collector!”
DESIGN
WWLP

7 best gifts for teens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for teens are best? Being a teenager is an exciting time, especially now with all the technology and devices designed to make the world open and accessible. That means it’s never been easier to find something that a teenager will enjoy. There are […]
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy