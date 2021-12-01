Love & Murder

Now that Hanukkah has officially begun, it’s once again time for Harvard Square’s 14th annual Everybody Loves Latkes Party to help enhance the celebration. Latkes—oil-fried potato pancakes that are an essential part of Jewish cuisine, especially during the Festival of Lights to recognize the miracle of the oil lasting for eight days for the ancient Maccabees—are, as one would expect, a central part of this popular event at Brattle Plaza on December 4 from 2–3 p.m., yet there’s so much more. Free samples of starchy goodness are accompanied by fresh jelly doughnuts (from the local Dunkin, of course) as well as live music from Joe Kessler (pictured) and this Klezmer band, Klezwoods, who play traditional songs of the season. All of this is one key part of the Square’s five-week-long Sparklefest, which extends the yuletide spirit through New Year’s Eve and includes Shopover Weekend December 10–12, which encompasses a host of both free outdoor events and ticketed happenings along with plenty of shopping, dining and overnight stay opportunities; the Harvard Square Holiday Fairs, a cornucopia of craftspeople and importers selling high-quality, affordable gifts from December 10–12 and 17–18; and the kickoff of the Holiday Giving Tree, a charity endeavor that offers donations of warm clothing and other treats to those who need them, in Brattle Plaza on December 11 from 3–4 p.m.

