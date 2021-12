Are they or aren't they dating has been the question roaming around social media as it pertains to rumors involving Lil Baby and Saweetie. The pair of rappers have been the talk of social media in recent days after a report alleged that they were seen shopping together. According to Hollywood Unlocked, they broke the story from a source who claimed that there was a video that showed Baby and Saweetie spending a few dollars at a luxury store. In fact, it was reported that Lil Baby dropped $100K on the "Tap In" hitmaker.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO