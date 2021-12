DENVER(CBS4)- We are still watching for a moisture making storm system to roll thru at the beginning of the week ahead. At this point, it does not look like the Denver metro area will be seeing much moisture at all from the storm. The system will be dropping in from the Pacific Northwest and mix with cooler air that is already dropping southward into the central Rockies and Plains. The center of the storm may drop to far south and west for Denver and the eastern plains to get much rain or snow.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO