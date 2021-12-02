Data Patterns IPO Date, Review, Price, Form & Market Lot Details

Sono Motors IPO'd with a roughly $1 B enterprise value. Sono Motors (SEV) came public via IPO on November 17th pricing at $15 per share, the middle of the expected range, and is trading on the Nasdaq Global Market. They plan to design, make, sell, and license solar mobility applications (see the next section below, including two operating segments, for details). It was a notably smaller offering relative to the recent Rivian (RIVN) mega IPO with SEV only selling 11.5 mm shares with 1.5 mm share over allotment. This should yield about $176 mm in net proceeds including the shoe and an opening enterprise value of roughly $1.06 B. The IPO was initially quite popular, reaching a second trading day high of $47.49 before crashing back to earth over the course of the subsequent three sessions.
