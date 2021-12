Central Rappahannock Regional Library has free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests at curbside pickup. The public can pick up free, rapid at-home COVID-19 Antigen test kits through curbside pickup at any library branch. Kits are not available at Towne Centre, Fried Center, or IdeaSpace. These easy-to-use kits are for use at home. Each kit is labeled with instructions and an expiration date. It should only take 15 minutes to know your status and receive a digital result. For any questions about using the test, interpreting the results, or what to do next, contact your healthcare provider or the Virginia Department of Health at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid19testing or 1-877-829-4682.

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO