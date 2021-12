After a culmination of efforts involving Britney Spears herself, her lawyer and thousands of loyal fans, the conservatorship that once stripped the pop star of basic rights has finally been put to an end. Not only was this conservatorship oppressive, but it also kept Spears from having the right to manage her $60 million estate that she worked so hard to accumulate. With her newfound freedom, many are wondering what is next for Britney Spears and what is to happen with her father, Jamie Spears, and the other individuals who wrongfully put her under this conservatorship in the first place.

