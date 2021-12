Let’s dive straight into the titled issue – You own your computer and you are the administrator, i.e. in simple terms someone who has the complete freedom to change any settings, then why is it that you are getting the red-colored message that reads out“Some settings are managed by your organization”? Why is it so that you are not able to change certain settings? And, most importantly, what can be done to resolve the issue because let’s face it, at the eleventh hour you can’t run to an administrator (especially when one is not available), you have to take control of things. That’s exactly what this post is intended for. But, before we answer what to do in such a situation, let’s try and get down to why this problem arises.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO